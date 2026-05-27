Aviation News

FAA Warns Red Lake Nation Over Seized Aircraft Dispute

Agency threatens enforcement action after tribe refuses to return a pilot’s aircraft following an emergency landing.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Photo: Minnesota Pilots Association Facebook
Photo: Minnesota Pilots Association Facebook
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is threatening civil enforcement against the Red Lake Nation for impounding a pilot's aircraft following an emergency landing on reservation land in October 2025.
  • The tribe cited a 1978 resolution prohibiting low-level flights over tribal land as justification for the seizure, but the FAA asserts federal authority over U.S. navigable airspace, including emergency procedures, regardless of tribal boundaries.
  • The FAA has formally demanded the aircraft's release and warns of referral to the Department of Justice, with aviation advocates viewing the case as a critical precedent for pilots operating near tribal lands.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is threatening civil enforcement action against the Red Lake Nation after the tribe refused to return a Minnesota pilot’s aircraft more than seven months after an emergency landing on reservation land.

The case stems from an October 2025 incident involving pilot Darrin Smedsmo, who says he was forced to land his 1946 Stinson on Highway 89 after experiencing engine trouble while flying near Lower Red Lake. The landing occurred within reservation boundaries and reportedly caused no injuries or property damage.

Red Lake authorities later impounded the airplane, citing a 1978 tribal resolution prohibiting aircraft from operating below 20,000 feet over tribal land. The rule was originally enacted during opposition to low-level military training routes over the reservation.

According to reporting by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the FAA has now formally demanded the tribe release the aircraft and suspend legal proceedings against Smedsmo. The agency reportedly warned that failure to comply could result in the matter being referred to the United States Department of Justice for civil enforcement.

Under longstanding federal law, the FAA maintains authority over U.S. navigable airspace, including flight operations involving emergency procedures. Aviation advocates argue that authority applies regardless of tribal boundaries, particularly in cases involving emergency landings.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has publicly backed Smedsmo and pressed federal officials to intervene. Minnesota pilot groups have also rallied around the case, warning that the outcome could establish an important precedent for pilots operating near or over tribal land nationwide.

The tribe previously offered to release the airplane if Smedsmo paid towing costs and made a financial contribution to a tribal youth organization. He declined the proposal.

Red Lake officials have not publicly indicated how they plan to respond to the FAA’s latest warning, although tribal representatives told local media that efforts to resolve the dispute are continuing.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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