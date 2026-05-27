FAA Warns Red Lake Nation Over Seized Aircraft Dispute

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is threatening civil enforcement action against the Red Lake Nation after the tribe refused to return a Minnesota pilot’s aircraft more than seven months after an emergency landing on reservation land.

The case stems from an October 2025 incident involving pilot Darrin Smedsmo, who says he was forced to land his 1946 Stinson on Highway 89 after experiencing engine trouble while flying near Lower Red Lake. The landing occurred within reservation boundaries and reportedly caused no injuries or property damage.

Red Lake authorities later impounded the airplane, citing a 1978 tribal resolution prohibiting aircraft from operating below 20,000 feet over tribal land. The rule was originally enacted during opposition to low-level military training routes over the reservation.

According to reporting by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the FAA has now formally demanded the tribe release the aircraft and suspend legal proceedings against Smedsmo. The agency reportedly warned that failure to comply could result in the matter being referred to the United States Department of Justice for civil enforcement.

Under longstanding federal law, the FAA maintains authority over U.S. navigable airspace, including flight operations involving emergency procedures. Aviation advocates argue that authority applies regardless of tribal boundaries, particularly in cases involving emergency landings.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has publicly backed Smedsmo and pressed federal officials to intervene. Minnesota pilot groups have also rallied around the case, warning that the outcome could establish an important precedent for pilots operating near or over tribal land nationwide.

The tribe previously offered to release the airplane if Smedsmo paid towing costs and made a financial contribution to a tribal youth organization. He declined the proposal.

Red Lake officials have not publicly indicated how they plan to respond to the FAA’s latest warning, although tribal representatives told local media that efforts to resolve the dispute are continuing.