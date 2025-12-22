FAA Proposes $15.7 Million Penalty Against Virginia Operator

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a proposed $15.7 million civil penalty against Aery Aviation of Newport News, Virginia, Monday. The administration alleged the company installed target-tow and electronic-warfare equipment on multiple Learjets without performing required maintenance, documenting return-to-service approvals, or obtaining proper airworthiness certification. The FAA alleges the aircraft were then operated despite being unairworthy and subject to operational restrictions that were not authorized.

Aery Aviation provides aircraft modification and special-mission aviation services for government and commercial customers.

Target-tow and electronic-warfare equipment is typically used in military and defense-related training missions, including weapons testing, threat simulation, and radar or communications evaluation. Aircraft configured for those missions are generally certificated in the restricted category because the equipment alters aircraft performance and operating risk, limiting where and how the aircraft may be flown.

According to the agency, the equipment installations required the aircraft to be placed in the restricted category, which limits operations over congested areas, in congested airways, and near airports serving passenger traffic unless an FAA waiver is granted. The FAA alleges Aery failed to obtain restricted-category airworthiness certificates and operated the aircraft on 431 flights between July 2021 and April 2022 without the required certificates.

During the same period, the agency alleges Aery conducted an additional 945 flights with the equipment installed without securing a waiver permitting those operations. Most of the flights occurred near Newport News Williamsburg International Airport within Class D airspace that supports extensive passenger operations, the FAA said. Aery has 30 days from receipt of the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the allegations.