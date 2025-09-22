FAA Shutdown Bill Proposed in Congress

Congressmen Steve Cohen (D-TN-9) and Andre Carson (D-IN-7) introduced the Aviation Funding Stability Act late last week. This FAA shutdown bill would allow the FAA to continue operating in the event of a government shutdown by tapping into financial resources from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund.

This proposal comes as expiration of the current budget agreement looms on Sept. 30. Cohen said the measure is aimed at avoiding “disruptions in aviation safety operations, air traffic control staffing, and certification processes that are vital to the U.S. economy and our national security,” according to a release.

🚨NEW BILL ALERT: I'm proud to introduce the Aviation Funding Stability Act with @RepCohen. My district is home to the best airport in North America @INDAirport and the industry is vitally important to our economy. Our bill keeps our skies—and the workers who get us up in the… pic.twitter.com/I6CJAUaT0w — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 20, 2025

The bill would authorize the FAA to access the trust fund for up to 30 days without a new appropriations bill in place. The fund, supported by ticket, fuel, and cargo taxes, typically brings in enough revenue to sustain the agency’s operations.

Carson said the measure, if passed, will allow the FAA to continue operations as normal without having to deal with any funding-related disruptions. This is both in the interest of public safety and of job security for aviation-sector workers, according to Carson.

Multiple industry groups said they support the bill. Such groups include Airlines for America, Airports Council International-North America, the Air Line Pilots Association, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

“We cannot allow politics to disrupt aviation safety and security,” said Sara Nelson, president of AFA.

Kevin Burke, president and CEO of ACI-NA, said the last shutdown “took a tremendous toll on our aviation system.”

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants also endorsed the measure, with National President Julie Hedrick saying uninterrupted FAA functions are necessary to ensure “safety-critical roles” continue during any lapse.