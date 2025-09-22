Aviation News Aviation Law

FAA Shutdown Bill Proposed in Congress

Lawmakers introduced the FAA shutdown bill to keep air traffic control and safety programs running during funding gaps.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Congressmen Cohen and Carson introduced the Aviation Funding Stability Act to prevent FAA disruptions during government shutdowns.
  • The bill allows the FAA to use the Airport and Airway Trust Fund for up to 30 days without a new appropriations bill.
  • The proposed solution aims to maintain aviation safety, air traffic control, and certification processes.
  • The bill has received support from numerous aviation industry groups.
Congressmen Steve Cohen (D-TN-9) and Andre Carson (D-IN-7) introduced the Aviation Funding Stability Act late last week. This FAA shutdown bill would allow the FAA to continue operating in the event of a government shutdown by tapping into financial resources from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund. 

This proposal comes as expiration of the current budget agreement looms on Sept. 30. Cohen said the measure is aimed at avoiding “disruptions in aviation safety operations, air traffic control staffing, and certification processes that are vital to the U.S. economy and our national security,” according to a release.

The bill would authorize the FAA to access the trust fund for up to 30 days without a new appropriations bill in place. The fund, supported by ticket, fuel, and cargo taxes, typically brings in enough revenue to sustain the agency’s operations. 

Carson said the measure, if passed, will allow the FAA to continue operations as normal without having to deal with any funding-related disruptions. This is both in the interest of public safety and of job security for aviation-sector workers, according to Carson. 

Multiple industry groups said they support the bill. Such groups include Airlines for America, Airports Council International-North America, the Air Line Pilots Association, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. 

“We cannot allow politics to disrupt aviation safety and security,” said Sara Nelson, president of AFA. 

Kevin Burke, president and CEO of ACI-NA, said the last shutdown “took a tremendous toll on our aviation system.”

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants also endorsed the measure, with National President Julie Hedrick saying uninterrupted FAA functions are necessary to ensure “safety-critical roles” continue during any lapse.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

