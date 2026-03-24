Aviation News

FAA Updates GNSS Interference Guide Months After First Release

Update adds pilot procedures and expands detail on recognizing and reporting jamming and spoofing.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Updates GNSS Interference Guide Months After First Release
[Credit: Thomas Roell | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has released an updated GPS/GNSS Interference Resource Guide (Version 1.1) to enhance pilot awareness of satellite data disruptions.
  • The guide provides detailed cockpit guidance on recognizing interference signs, such as time shifts and moving-map anomalies, and understanding its impact on various flight deck systems beyond basic navigation.
  • Pilots are advised that spoofing effects can persist, emphasizing the need to cross-check against non-GNSS sources, use independent time references, and favor ground-based approaches.
  • The FAA reminds pilots to report suspected jamming or spoofing to ATC immediately and follow up with a written anomaly report after landing.
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Just over three months after releasing the first edition of its GPS/GNSS Interference Resource Guide in December, the FAA has issued an updated Version 1.1 with practical changes largely targeting pilot awareness.

The revised guide adds more detailed cockpit guidance on how to recognize interference, including expanded references to signs such as time shifts, position disagreements, moving-map anomalies, false terrain warnings and other indications that onboard systems may no longer be receiving reliable satellite data.

The update also gives crews a clearer picture of how a GNSS disruption can affect the flight deck beyond basic navigation. The FAA notes that interference can degrade or disable functions tied to position and timing data, including RNAV/RNP capability, ADS-B, CPDLC, automatic navaid tuning, synthetic vision, HUDs and TAWS.

It also notes that some spoofing effects can continue even after an aircraft leaves the affected area, which is why it emphasizes cross-checking against non-GNSS sources. Pilots should utilize independent time references and favor ground-based approaches when available after a suspected event.

The FAA also reminds pilots to report suspected jamming or spoofing to ATC as it happens and follow up with a written anomaly report after landing.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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