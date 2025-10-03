FAA Updates Helicopter Rules Around DC

As part of its normal 52-day update cycle, the FAA has issued new updates for helicopter routes around Washington D.C. airspace, prompted by the midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in January.

For DCA specifically, the FAA continued the restriction of helicopter Routes 1 and 5 as only operable to priority medical and law enforcement aircraft. The agency also reduced the boundaries of helicopter Zones 1, 2, and 5 that surround DCA. In July, the FAA took similar action concerning Zones 3 and 4.

In addition to changes around DCA, the FAA made changes to helicopter routes for Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). As part of the changes, Route 12 at BWI has been moved north of I-95 and at IAD Route 7’s crossing altitude has been increased by 500 feet.

According to the FAA, these are precautionary measures that will help separate helicopters and airplanes operating in close proximity.

“These changes are a precautionary measure that will add an additional buffer between aircraft and increase the separation between helicopters and airplanes operating into and out of each airport,” the agency noted in a press release.

The agency listed a number of actions it had taken since the fatal January crash, including agreements with the military to require ADS-B Out broadcasting and permanently closing specific routes, among other moves.