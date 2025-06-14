FAA Shifts Helicopter Traffic Away From Reagan National

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is changing helicopter flight zones around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in response to safety concerns brought to light by some serious incidents in the past six months.

Maps of the reconstituted zones, released in an agency statement on Thursday, restrict flying over a large portion of the Potomac River and well away from most approach and departure paths for airline traffic. The changes shift helicopter activities eastward and southward away from the airport. A new transition route, dubbed the “New Broad Creek Transition” has also been established for helicopters headed south of the airport. It moves almost all helicopter traffic over the river, a significant change from the previous transit that was almost entirely over the water.

This is the latest in a series of measures taken by the FAA to establish airspace safety in the nation’s capital following the collision of an Army Blackhawk helicopter and an American regional jet that killed all 67 people on both aircraft. In March, the FAA implemented a number of safeguards based on recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). These included restriction of all non-essential helicopter operations around DCA and prohibiting the use of certain runways when urgent helicopter missions are being conducted near the airport.



