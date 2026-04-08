FAA Weighs Ultralight Access Dispute At California Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reviewing a complaint over ultralight access at Yuba County Airport (MYV) in northern California.

At the center of the dispute, ultralight operators say local officials imposed restrictions that effectively barred them from the publicly funded airport. The complaint, now before the FAA, reiterates that airports accepting federal funding are generally required to remain open on reasonable terms to a broad range of aeronautical users.

In December, County officials backtracked and allowed ultralight activity to resume, but pilots argue the remaining limitations are cost-prohibitive and make operations impractical. According to The Sacramento Bee, the county imposed a monthly access fee and a key-card entry that requires approval from the airport manager. Pilots have also pointed to a new insurance requirement they say goes beyond what’s expected of other airport users, including tenants and operators of larger aircraft flying in and out of the field.

The FAA will determine whether those conditions meet federal obligations or amount to unjust discrimination under grant assurance rules. The FAA is expected to review the case in the coming months.

Meanwhile, both the United States Powered Paragliding Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association have weighed in, submitting comment backing the ultralight pilots in their dispute with the county.