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FAA Weighs Ultralight Access Dispute At California Airport

Ultralight pilots said local restrictions effectively shut them out of the airport.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Rick Neves]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is investigating a complaint against Yuba County Airport regarding new restrictions that ultralight operators claim effectively bar them from the publicly funded facility.
  • Ultralight pilots argue that new monthly access fees, key-card entry requirements, and excessive insurance demands are cost-prohibitive and impractical.
  • The FAA will determine if these conditions violate federal grant assurance rules requiring airports to be open to a broad range of aeronautical users on reasonable terms.
  • Several aviation associations, including the United States Powered Paragliding Association and Experimental Aircraft Association, have submitted comments supporting the ultralight pilots.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reviewing a complaint over ultralight access at Yuba County Airport (MYV) in northern California.

At the center of the dispute, ultralight operators say local officials imposed restrictions that effectively barred them from the publicly funded airport. The complaint, now before the FAA, reiterates that airports accepting federal funding are generally required to remain open on reasonable terms to a broad range of aeronautical users.

In December, County officials backtracked and allowed ultralight activity to resume, but pilots argue the remaining limitations are cost-prohibitive and make operations impractical. According to The Sacramento Bee, the county imposed a monthly access fee and a key-card entry that requires approval from the airport manager. Pilots have also pointed to a new insurance requirement they say goes beyond what’s expected of other airport users, including tenants and operators of larger aircraft flying in and out of the field.

The FAA will determine whether those conditions meet federal obligations or amount to unjust discrimination under grant assurance rules. The FAA is expected to review the case in the coming months.

Meanwhile, both the United States Powered Paragliding Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association have weighed in, submitting comment backing the ultralight pilots in their dispute with the county.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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