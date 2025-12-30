First RV-15 Wing Kits Begin Customer Deliveries

Van’s Aircraft said last week that it delivered the first RV-15 wing kits to customers, marking a step forward in the company’s rollout of its newest model. Two kits were released from the factory on Dec. 23, following deposits placed earlier in the year. Kevin Eldredge, who placed his order at EAA AirVenture 2025, received the first kit, while the second kit is set to be built by Spanky Melton.

Eldredge’s visit to the factory included a tour, meetings with members of the leadership team and CEO Mikael Via, and a brief conversation with founder Richard VanGrunsven. During the visit, Eldredge viewed components included in the RV-15 kit and examined a new parts organization system referred to as the “RV Tackle Box,” which arranges hardware into stackable plastic bins labeled with photos, part numbers and QR codes linking to additional information.

Before the kits were loaded for transport, Van’s employees signed Eldredge’s crate. Deliveries of RV-15 wing kits are scheduled to continue through the end of the year, with an increase planned in January. According to Van’s Aircraft, final flight tests for the RV-15 horizontal tail are ongoing, with sales of the tail kit planned for late January and deliveries expected to begin around the end of March. Priority for tail kit orders will go to customers who have already received or placed orders for wing kits.