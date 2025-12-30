Aviation News Homebuilts

First RV-15 Wing Kits Begin Customer Deliveries

Initial units reach builders as Van’s Aircraft prepares for increased production.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Van’s Aircraft]
Key Takeaways:

  • Van's Aircraft has begun delivering the first RV-15 wing kits, with two kits released on December 23rd to initial customers.
  • The first recipient, Kevin Eldredge, toured the factory and observed a new "RV Tackle Box" system designed to organize kit components more efficiently.
  • Deliveries of wing kits will continue and increase, with sales for the RV-15 horizontal tail kit planned for late January and deliveries expected by the end of March, prioritizing existing wing kit customers.
Van’s Aircraft said last week that it delivered the first RV-15 wing kits to customers, marking a step forward in the company’s rollout of its newest model. Two kits were released from the factory on Dec. 23, following deposits placed earlier in the year. Kevin Eldredge, who placed his order at EAA AirVenture 2025, received the first kit, while the second kit is set to be built by Spanky Melton.

Eldredge’s visit to the factory included a tour, meetings with members of the leadership team and CEO Mikael Via, and a brief conversation with founder Richard VanGrunsven. During the visit, Eldredge viewed components included in the RV-15 kit and examined a new parts organization system referred to as the “RV Tackle Box,” which arranges hardware into stackable plastic bins labeled with photos, part numbers and QR codes linking to additional information.

Before the kits were loaded for transport, Van’s employees signed Eldredge’s crate. Deliveries of RV-15 wing kits are scheduled to continue through the end of the year, with an increase planned in January. According to Van’s Aircraft, final flight tests for the RV-15 horizontal tail are ongoing, with sales of the tail kit planned for late January and deliveries expected to begin around the end of March. Priority for tail kit orders will go to customers who have already received or placed orders for wing kits.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

