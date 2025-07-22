First Kits Now Available to Order for Van’s High-Wing Utility RV-15

Van’s Aircraft’s first-ever high-wing model, the RV-15 has entered kit production. The company has begun manufacturing wing kits that will be available for delivery this year. The order book for the wing kits opened on the first day of EAA AirVenture yesterday.

According to Van’s, the kits consist of “pre-punched” aluminum wing skins and structural components. Pre-punching the holes for the blind rivets “greatly reduces build time and makes the RV-15 easier to construct than any Van’s RV in history,” according to the company. Van’s also said that the wings so easy to assemble that there is no need to create a “quick-build” version of the kit. Introductory pricing is $19,650.

The timeline for follow-on kits includes the tail kit ($9,000) – due to go on sale in December with deliveries in March next year. Fuselage kit order taking ($20,000) is planned to begin in August next year, with deliveries to follow in October. Orders for firewall-forward kits ($13,000) will also commence in August 2026, with deliveries by year-end. And finish kits ($23,000) are to go on sale in November 2026 with deliveries to begin by year-end.

Mikael Via, Van’s Aircraft CEO, said, “Our design engineers have worked tirelessly to create an airplane that takes Van’s idea of ‘Total Performance’ into the utility category. The RV-15 has the ideal mix of very low stall speeds and docile handling that backcountry pilots love with unexpectedly high cruise speeds. The RV-15 is capable of cruising at 140 knots while also feeling comfortable on short, challenging remote airstrips.”

The freshly-painted prototype RV-15 is on view at Van’s EAA AirVenture display.