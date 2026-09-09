New Legislation Would Send Controllers Into the Cockpit

Members of the House Aviation Subcommittee introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at improving coordination between pilots and air traffic controllers by giving controllers an opportunity to observe airline operations from the cockpit.
The FLIGHT DECK Act, introduced Sept. 4 by Reps. Nellie Pou (D-N.J.), Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.) and Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), would direct the FAA to establish a training program allowing air traffic controllers to ride along on actual flights. The bill, H.R. 10303, has been referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
The lawmakers say the program would give controllers a better understanding of the workload, operating environment, and challenges pilots face while communicating with ATC.
The FAA would develop the program in consultation with controllers, pilots and participating airline crews. After the first year, the agency would be required to report to Congress on participation and identify any obstacles that prevented controllers or operators from taking part.
Bresnahan, a pilot, said his own experience visiting a control tower gave him a different perspective on the work controllers perform.
“Pilots and air traffic controllers work together every day,” he said, arguing that allowing controllers to see the cockpit environment could provide a similar perspective from the other side of the radio.
The legislation comes as the FAA continues efforts to address a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers. The lawmakers also pointed to recent efforts to improve the resilience of the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure and communications systems.
Pou, who serves as vice ranking member of the Aviation Subcommittee, has made ATC staffing, communications and implementation of the FAA reauthorization law priorities during her first term.
The bill’s sponsors said the additional flight experience could help strengthen communication between pilots and controllers and ultimately improve aviation safety.
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Replies: 4
This isn’t a new idea. Controllers in the jump seat for ride-alongs was de rigeur for decades before 9/11 changed the cockpit access rules.
Wasn’t this already a “thing” at some point, with Air Traffic Controllers and Dispatcher’s doing mandatory flight deck familiarization flights?
Great idea, especially for new controllers.
‘future to the back’ I like to say.
Might also be worthwhile for experienced controllers or FAA specialists to get better appreciation for convoluted procedures like one at SFO.
FAM program, take Five…
Hardly a new idea. The Flight Deck Familiarization program has come and gone in several iterations over the past few decades.
At its core, it’s a good idea. However, perceived misuse and abuse by the public in past years has always put a damper on the program. It’s also not the easiest or most forgiving program to use. It’s pretty easy for a controller to get stranded when on a Fam flight, leaving the controller to book travel home at his own expense.
I used to FAM back in the day, when I was young and full of adventure. In my later years, I would much rather just buy a ticket, sit in the back, and not worry about what the pilots have to deal with. If the FAA really wanted me to see what goes on inside the flight deck, the FAA wouldn’t make it so difficult for me to do that.