New Legislation Would Send Controllers Into the Cockpit

Members of the House Aviation Subcommittee introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at improving coordination between pilots and air traffic controllers by giving controllers an opportunity to observe airline operations from the cockpit.

The FLIGHT DECK Act, introduced Sept. 4 by Reps. Nellie Pou (D-N.J.), Rob Bresnahan (R-Pa.) and Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), would direct the FAA to establish a training program allowing air traffic controllers to ride along on actual flights. The bill, H.R. 10303, has been referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The lawmakers say the program would give controllers a better understanding of the workload, operating environment, and challenges pilots face while communicating with ATC.

The FAA would develop the program in consultation with controllers, pilots and participating airline crews. After the first year, the agency would be required to report to Congress on participation and identify any obstacles that prevented controllers or operators from taking part.

Bresnahan, a pilot, said his own experience visiting a control tower gave him a different perspective on the work controllers perform.

“Pilots and air traffic controllers work together every day,” he said, arguing that allowing controllers to see the cockpit environment could provide a similar perspective from the other side of the radio.

The legislation comes as the FAA continues efforts to address a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers. The lawmakers also pointed to recent efforts to improve the resilience of the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure and communications systems.

Pou, who serves as vice ranking member of the Aviation Subcommittee, has made ATC staffing, communications and implementation of the FAA reauthorization law priorities during her first term.

The bill’s sponsors said the additional flight experience could help strengthen communication between pilots and controllers and ultimately improve aviation safety.