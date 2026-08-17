FAA Gives AT&T $74.3 Million Start On New ATC Network

The FAA has awarded AT&T an initial $74.3 million task order to begin planning and development for FAA Enterprise Network Services (FENS), a communications network that will support the agency’s ongoing air traffic control overhaul. The task order is currently the only funded portion of an undefinitized contract that the FAA expects could ultimately reach several billion dollars and run for as long as 15 years.

Building The Network

FENS is intended to provide secure communications and information-management services across roughly 4,500 FAA facilities. The network will carry critical and essential operational services as well as administrative systems such as email, payroll and online training. According to the FAA’s contract notice, the existing telecommunications infrastructure can no longer adequately support National Airspace System operations or the requirements of the agency’s Brand New Air Traffic Control System.

The FAA made the AT&T award directly under waiver authority tied to the ATC modernization program. The agency said conducting another competition would require at least 22 months and prevent it from meeting the December 2028 deadline for the new system. AT&T was selected in part because the company already supports FAA programs including ADS-B and has the nationwide network infrastructure needed for the project.

“This accelerated acquisition is required to support the December 2028 operational deadline for BNATCS,” the FAA said in its contract notice. The agency said the current FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure network can no longer adequately support National Airspace System operations or the requirements of the new ATC system.

Change From Earlier FENS Plans

Verizon had originally been selected for FENS in 2023. Under the current arrangement, AT&T will serve as the lead contractor while Verizon will continue providing core network functions. Initial AT&T work will include network design, engineering, testing and planning for the transition from legacy FAA network services.

“We’re proud to help the FAA modernize and transform the systems that keep air travel running,” an AT&T spokesperson told Washington Technology.

Part Of Broader ATC Overhaul

Telecommunications is one part of the FAA’s larger plan to replace aging ATC infrastructure by the end of 2028. The agency’s current targets include 5,170 new high-speed network connections, 27,625 radios, 462 digital voice switches and 612 radars. The FAA identifies telecommunications as a top priority because the network connects ATC facilities and supports communications between controllers, pilots and other parts of the National Airspace System.