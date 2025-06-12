Aviation News

Florida Man Guilty Of Airline ID Fraud

A Florida man was convicted of wire fraud and identity theft after using fake airline credentials to take over 120 free flights across multiple airlines over six years.

A Florida man was found guilty of wire fraud and illegally entering secure airport areas after impersonating pilots and flight attendants to fraudulently take more than 120 free flights over six years.

Tiron Alexander, 35, posed as a pilot or flight attendant with seven different airlines, using 30 fake credentials and stolen badge numbers from real airline employees to non-rev on multiple carriers. He booked the flights through Spirit Airlines’ employee travel portal, according to a report from View From The Wing.

As it turns out, Alexander was actually employed by an airline from 2015 until his arrest in 2024. However, it’s unclear which airline he worked for or what position he held.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 25 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison, along with significant fines.

The investigation was conducted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

