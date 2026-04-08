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New Teterboro Lounge Built For Canine Passengers

Fly Alliance is rolling out the Jet Paw Lounge at Teterboro, a first-of-its-kind private aviation terminal designed entirely for dogs.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: OlgaOvcharenko | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Fly Alliance is launching the "Jet Paw Lounge" at Teterboro Airport, the first private aviation terminal designed exclusively for canine passengers.
  • The facility aims to create a lower-stress preflight environment for dogs with amenities like separate lounge areas and individual pet suites, divided by size and temperament.
  • This initiative responds to the growing demand for pet-inclusive private aviation, where nearly 38% of travelers fly with pets, and Fly Alliance plans to expand the concept to other airports.
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Charter operator Fly Alliance is rolling out a canine-specific terminal concept at Teterboro Airport, the company announced Wednesday.

Dubbed the Jet Paw Lounge, the facility is being called the first private aviation terminal designed specifically around canine passengers, rather than simply accommodating them.

Fly Alliance says the concept reworks the typical FBO experience into a quieter, lower-stress environment for dogs, with separate lounge areas and individual pet suites aimed at reducing preflight anxiety. The space is divided by size and temperament.

“Our clients don’t travel without their dogs, so we built an experience that reflects that reality. This isn’t about accommodating pets—it’s about designing the journey around them,” said President and Co-Founder of Fly Alliance Christopher Tasca.

Fly Alliance says the new lounge builds on seven years of growth and a 2024 expansion into Teterboro, reflecting increasing demand for more personalized, pet-inclusive private aviation. Jet Paw Lounge is expected to open in mid-April.

The company says it hopes to bring the concept to other airports, tapping into a market where nearly 38% of private aviation travelers fly with pets.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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