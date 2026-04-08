New Teterboro Lounge Built For Canine Passengers

Charter operator Fly Alliance is rolling out a canine-specific terminal concept at Teterboro Airport, the company announced Wednesday.

Dubbed the Jet Paw Lounge, the facility is being called the first private aviation terminal designed specifically around canine passengers, rather than simply accommodating them.

Fly Alliance says the concept reworks the typical FBO experience into a quieter, lower-stress environment for dogs, with separate lounge areas and individual pet suites aimed at reducing preflight anxiety. The space is divided by size and temperament.

“Our clients don’t travel without their dogs, so we built an experience that reflects that reality. This isn’t about accommodating pets—it’s about designing the journey around them,” said President and Co-Founder of Fly Alliance Christopher Tasca.

Fly Alliance says the new lounge builds on seven years of growth and a 2024 expansion into Teterboro, reflecting increasing demand for more personalized, pet-inclusive private aviation. Jet Paw Lounge is expected to open in mid-April.

The company says it hopes to bring the concept to other airports, tapping into a market where nearly 38% of private aviation travelers fly with pets.