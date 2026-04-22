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ForeFlight Adds Emergency Glide Mode

Emergency Glide Mode helps pilots identify reachable airports or off-airport landing sites during an engine failure.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Jeppesen Foreflight
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • ForeFlight introduced "Emergency Glide Mode," a new safety feature to help pilots quickly identify potential landing options following an engine failure.
  • The tool provides rapid decision support by analyzing aircraft position and glide performance to highlight reachable airports, runways, or off-airport sites on a moving map, reducing cockpit workload.
  • Emergency Glide Mode uses proprietary algorithms and USGS data to consider terrain, obstacles, and other hazards, evaluating potential sites for suitability based on criteria like usable length, slope, and tree cover.
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Jeppesen ForeFlight introduced a new safety feature designed to help pilots quickly identify potential landing options following an engine failure.

Called Emergency Glide Mode, the tool is designed to provide rapid decision support during one of aviation’s most time-critical scenarios. When activated, it analyzes the aircraft’s position and estimated glide performance to identify reachable airports, runways, and potential off-airport landing sites, then highlights the best options on the moving map.

ForeFlight said the feature is intended to reduce cockpit workload when pilots may be simultaneously managing aircraft control, emergency checklists, communications, and navigation. Instead of manually estimating glide range or searching charts, pilots receive a real-time visual display of available landing choices.

The system also considers terrain and surrounding geography when calculating options, helping pilots determine whether a runway is realistically within reach. If no airport can be made, the software shifts to possible forced-landing sites.

ForeFlight said the feature uses a proprietary algorithm combined with U.S. Geological Survey data to generate detailed maps of potential emergency landing areas. Candidate sites must offer at least 1,000 feet of usable length and are evaluated for terrain, slope, obstacles, nearby hazards such as power lines, and tree cover.

Emergency Glide Mode can also automatically load best-glide speed and glide-ratio data for many aircraft types, while allowing pilots to customize settings for their specific airplane.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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