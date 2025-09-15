Four Dead in Manitoba Floatplane Crash

Four residents of St. Theresa Point First Nation were killed Saturday evening in Canada when a de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver floatplane crashed near Makepeace Lake in northeastern Manitoba. The aircraft departed from St. Theresa Point and was en route to Makepeace Lake when it went down just to the north of the lake.

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said its responding officers chartered a helicopter that they used to reach the crash site. The team also coordinated with Canadian Forces Search and Rescue personnel from CFB Trenton, who parachuted to the crash site. Police said the aircraft’s 20-year-old pilot suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

The four passengers included two men, ages 49 and 53, and two women, both 50. Each of the four passengers was pronounced dead, police reported. Further information is limited at this time, although the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed investigators to the site.

Chief Raymond Flett of St. Theresa Point told CBC News the victims were two couples with young children, traveling to traditional hunting grounds.

“Our condolences are going out to those family members, friends, community members. It’s going to be tough,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said to CBC.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson extended “deepest condolences” to the community, adding, “In this time of heartbreak, we stand with St. Theresa Point, holding up the families and community in prayer, love, and strength.”