Fumes Prompt Diversion to Houston

Five occupants of American Airlines Flight 2118 were hospitalized Sunday after the Airbus A321-200 diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The flight had departed Orlando on its way to Phoenix when fumes were detected in the flight deck and cabin, prompting the crew to call for medical assistance on the ground. The FAA said the flight landed safely in Houston at about 7:10 p.m. local time and confirmed it will investigate.

ATC audio obtained by KHOU-TV included a crew member requesting multiple transport units as the aircraft diverted.

“I’m gonna have some transports here out of the airport on this,” the crew member said, adding, “I’m gonna need probably four transport units,” according to the station.

American Airlines said four flight attendants and one passenger were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution” after landing.

Officials have not released the conditions of those transported, and the cause of the fumes remains under review. Airline representatives said the odor was first reported onboard before the crew requested assistance.