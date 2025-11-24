Aviation News

Fumes Prompt Diversion to Houston

Five people hospitalized after onboard odor, officials say.

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan

Fumes Prompt Diversion of American Airlines Flight to Houston
[Credit: Houston Airport System]
Key Takeaways:

  • American Airlines Flight 2118 diverted to Houston after fumes were detected in the flight deck and cabin during a flight from Orlando to Phoenix.
  • Five occupants (four flight attendants and one passenger) were hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution" following the emergency landing.
  • The FAA confirmed it will investigate the incident, and the cause of the fumes remains under review.
Five occupants of American Airlines Flight 2118 were hospitalized Sunday after the Airbus A321-200 diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The flight had departed Orlando on its way to Phoenix when fumes were detected in the flight deck and cabin, prompting the crew to call for medical assistance on the ground. The FAA said the flight landed safely in Houston at about 7:10 p.m. local time and confirmed it will investigate.

ATC audio obtained by KHOU-TV included a crew member requesting multiple transport units as the aircraft diverted.

“I’m gonna have some transports here out of the airport on this,” the crew member said, adding, “I’m gonna need probably four transport units,” according to the station.

American Airlines said four flight attendants and one passenger were taken to a hospital “out of an abundance of caution” after landing.

Officials have not released the conditions of those transported, and the cause of the fumes remains under review. Airline representatives said the odor was first reported onboard before the crew requested assistance.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

