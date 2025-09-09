Aviation News

GA Manufacturers Report Rise in Q2 Aircraft Deliveries

Business jet and piston shipments lead growth while helicopter totals ease.

Matt Ryan
Aircraft Deliveries rise in Q2
[Credit: Textron]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Global piston airplane shipments increased by 5.1% in the first half of 2025, reaching 810 units.
  • Business jet deliveries saw a 9.9% rise to 354 units, contributing to a nearly 10% increase in overall airplane delivery value.
  • Cirrus and Textron led airplane deliveries, while Airbus Helicopters topped rotorcraft deliveries.
  • Positive trends in general aviation align with broader market growth, showing increases in flight operations, OEM backlogs, and transactions.
The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) published its Q2 Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report for the year today. Its report shows gains in both piston and business jet deliveries globally. 

Through the first half of the year, piston airplane shipments rose 5.1 percent to 810 units, while business jet deliveries increased 9.9 percent to 354. Airplane delivery values reached nearly $12.3 billion, up nearly 10 percent from the same period in 2024. Turboprop shipments declined 4.3 percent to 268 units. Helicopter shipments fell slightly, with piston deliveries down by one unit at 106 and turbine deliveries down 2.3 percent at 302. The value of civil-commercial helicopter deliveries, however, increased more than 20 percent to $2 billion.

Cirrus and Textron led in airplane deliveries; Cirrus reported 350 aircraft year-to-date while Textron reported 300. Airbus Helicopters led rotorcraft deliveries with 132 units, followed by Robinson at 129 and Leonardo at 70.

The results track with broader market conditions. According to Q2 analysis for 2025 from Global Jet Capital, business aviation flight operations increased 3.1 percent year over year in the second quarter and OEM backlogs rose 8.4 percent to $55.5 billion. Transactions also posted gains, while aircraft availability remained stable at 7.3 percent of the fleet, slightly below long-term averages.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

