GA Groups Rally to Support Next Year’s Special Olympics Airlift

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) chose EAA AirVenture to announce they have joined other leading general aviation organizations in their collective support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympic Airlift. Sponsored by Textron Aviation, the Airlift transports Special Olympics athletes in general aviation aircraft along with family members and coaches to the USA national games from locations all around the country.

Textron organizes volunteer Cessna, Beech and Hawker owners and pilots to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the passengers to travel to the games in speed and comfort. The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Minnesota’s Twin Cities area. Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation, said, “Together, we are creating unforgettable experiences for these athletes and demonstrating the true heart of our industry.”

According to a report on Yahoo Finance, “Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games. During the 2026 event, participating aircraft known as Doves are expected to touch down or take off from St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes throughout a 10-hour period.”