Aviation News

GA Groups Rally to Support Next Year’s Special Olympics Airlift

2026 Special Olympics USA will be held in the Twin Cities of Minnesota.

Mark Phelps
Ron Draper, left, president and CEO of Textron Aviation and Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) celebrate uniting to support the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift during EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Credit: Textron Aviation
Key Takeaways:

  • The EAA, GAMA, and other general aviation organizations are supporting the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift.
  • Textron Aviation sponsors the Airlift, providing volunteer pilots and aircraft to transport athletes and their families to the games.
  • The Airlift has a long history, transporting over 10,000 athletes and coaches since 1987.
  • The 2026 games will be held in Minnesota, with high activity expected at St. Paul Downtown Airport.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) chose EAA AirVenture to announce they have joined other leading general aviation organizations in their collective support and endorsement of the 2026 Special Olympic Airlift. Sponsored by Textron Aviation, the Airlift transports Special Olympics athletes in general aviation aircraft along with family members and coaches to the USA national games from locations all around the country.

Textron organizes volunteer Cessna, Beech and Hawker owners and pilots to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the passengers to travel to the games in speed and comfort. The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Minnesota’s Twin Cities area. Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation, said, “Together, we are creating unforgettable experiences for these athletes and demonstrating the true heart of our industry.”

According to a report on Yahoo Finance, “Since the inception of the Special Olympics Airlift in 1987, Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to various Special Olympics World and USA Games. During the 2026 event, participating aircraft known as Doves are expected to touch down or take off from St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) every three minutes throughout a 10-hour period.”

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

