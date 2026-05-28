GAMA Reports $6.85B In First-Quarter Aircraft Billings

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) reported 877 civil aircraft shipments worldwide for the first quarter of 2026, according to its aircraft shipment report released Thursday. Total aircraft billings reached about $6.85 billion. Airplane shipments accounted for 667 units and about $6.07 billion in billings. Helicopter shipments accounted for 168 units and about $788.5 million. GAMA’s 877 total figure also includes certain light-sport and other small aircraft that were not counted in the summary tables.

Piston airplanes made up the largest airplane category in the report. GAMA listed 381 piston airplane shipments, including 345 single-engine piston and electric aircraft and 36 multiengine piston airplanes. The report also listed 124 turboprop airplanes and 162 business jets. U.S.-manufactured airplane shipments totaled 506 units. while European manufacturers accounted for 123 airplane shipments.

By manufacturer, GAMA listed Cirrus Aircraft at 196 airplane shipments, followed by Textron Aviation at 156 and Piper Aircraft at 51. Gulfstream Aerospace was listed at 38 airplanes, followed by Embraer at 29, Bombardier at 24 and Pilatus at 24.

In rotorcraft, Airbus Helicopters and Robinson Helicopter Company were each listed at 56 shipments. The report also listed other military and government aircraft shipments separately, including 19 Sikorsky aircraft, three Air Tractor AT-802Us, two Bell V-22s and one Textron Aviation Beechcraft AT-6.