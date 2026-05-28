New York Bill Would Ban ADS-B-Based Landing Fees

New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit government agencies, private companies and corporations from using ADS-B data to calculate, generate or collect fees from aircraft owners and operators. According to the New York State Senate and Assembly, Senate Bill S10490 was introduced by Sen. John C. Liu, D-16, on May 15 and referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.

The proposed legislation would apply to Part 91 aircraft weighing 12,500 pounds or less and would amend the state’s general business law.

According to the bill text, no covered entity could use information broadcast or collected by ADS-B “as a means for calculating, generating, and collecting fees from aircraft owners or operators who operate aircraft within the geographic boundaries of the state.”

If passed, the measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

“As we continue to build a strong safety culture in general aviation, EAA opposes any attempt to financially disincentivize proficiency and good decision-making,” EAA said about the bill. “A fee that directly taxes the act of landing at a particular airport is flagrantly contrary to the best interests of aviation safety. Approaches, landings, and takeoffs are perishable skills, and pilots must practice them often to maintain proficiency—not only at their home airport, but at unfamiliar airports as well.”

Several states are considering similar legislation, and Florida and Louisiana recently enacted bans. Meanwhile, legal battles in states like Arizona are ongoing between airport users and operators over landing fee deployment, including the use of ADS-B in billing.

Some airport groups, including the American Association of Airport Executives and Airports Council International-North America, have opposed federal limits on ADS-B billing, saying they could affect airport fee collection and investigations.

The issue has also drawn attention from FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, who spoke during a recent Senate aviation subcommittee hearing against using ADS-B for airport revenue collection.