Garmin Adds SmartCharts To Garmin Pilot Web

Garmin said on Wednesday that it has added SmartCharts to Garmin Pilot Web, bringing its terminal procedure charting system to the company’s browser-based flight planning platform.

“SmartCharts have completely changed how pilots plan and brief instrument flights, and this capability now comes to Garmin Pilot Web,” Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales, marketing, programs and support, said. “The decluttered terminal procedures allow pilots to focus on the most relevant and key information for their flight, ultimately helping to promote safety and situational awareness well in advance of stepping into the cockpit. Now, no matter how a pilot plans their flights, they can utilize our revolutionary SmartCharts.”

The system is designed to display selected information for instrument approach procedures, departure procedures and standard terminal arrival routes based on pilot inputs such as aircraft type, runway, transition fix and approach type. Garmin said SmartCharts on Garmin Pilot Web can also show effects from weather and NOTAMs during preflight planning, including changes to approach minimums or required equipment.

SmartCharts are available on Garmin Pilot Web and the Garmin Pilot mobile app with a Premium subscription in the U.S. and the Bahamas.