Company News

Garmin Adds SmartCharts To Garmin Pilot Web

The data-driven terminal procedure charts are now available for desktop flight planning.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Garmin Adds SmartCharts To Garmin Pilot Web
[Credit: Garmin]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin has integrated its SmartCharts terminal procedure charting system into Garmin Pilot Web, extending its browser-based flight planning capabilities.
  • SmartCharts are designed to declutter instrument flight procedures, displaying only the most relevant information tailored to pilot inputs like aircraft type, runway, and approach type.
  • This system aims to enhance preflight planning, safety, and situational awareness by highlighting key information and showing the effects of weather and NOTAMs on procedures.
  • SmartCharts are available with a Premium subscription for Garmin Pilot Web and the Garmin Pilot mobile app in the U.S. and the Bahamas.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Garmin said on Wednesday that it has added SmartCharts to Garmin Pilot Web, bringing its terminal procedure charting system to the company’s browser-based flight planning platform.

“SmartCharts have completely changed how pilots plan and brief instrument flights, and this capability now comes to Garmin Pilot Web,” Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales, marketing, programs and support, said. “The decluttered terminal procedures allow pilots to focus on the most relevant and key information for their flight, ultimately helping to promote safety and situational awareness well in advance of stepping into the cockpit. Now, no matter how a pilot plans their flights, they can utilize our revolutionary SmartCharts.”

The system is designed to display selected information for instrument approach procedures, departure procedures and standard terminal arrival routes based on pilot inputs such as aircraft type, runway, transition fix and approach type. Garmin said SmartCharts on Garmin Pilot Web can also show effects from weather and NOTAMs during preflight planning, including changes to approach minimums or required equipment.

SmartCharts are available on Garmin Pilot Web and the Garmin Pilot mobile app with a Premium subscription in the U.S. and the Bahamas.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.