GAMA Numbers All Positive for the First Quarter of 2025

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has released its First Quarter 2025 statistics for aircraft shippings and billings. Results are positive, with double-digit increases in all categories for fixed-wing aircraft compared with Q1 last year.
Turboprops led the charge with a 23.1% jump to 133 aircraft shipped compared with 108 last year. Pistons weren’t far behind, up from 296 deliveries to 353, a 19.3% gain. With business jets rounding out the numbers with an 11% boost (141 deliveries vs 127 in Q1 last year), total aircraft deliveries increased by 18.1%. But billings, boosted by the pricy bizjet deliveries, increased by a whopping 25.7% to $5.04 billion from $4.01 billion.
The often-volatile helicopter market couldn’t match the double-digit fixed-wing advances but still did well. Pistons edged out turbines with 1.5% (54 deliveries vs 53 last year) and 1.9% (133 in Q1 2025 vs 131 for 2024) increases in deliveries, respectively. Billings in the rotorcraft sector edged forward to $769 million from $685 million for the same period last year.
See the entire GAMA report here.
