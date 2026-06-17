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GAO: F-35 Readiness Continues to Decline

F-35 readiness continues to fall even as the Pentagon launches a $13.7 billion plan to fix long-standing sustainment problems.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports a significant decline in F-35 combat readiness, with mission-capable rates falling from 67% to 44% and full mission-capable rates dropping to 25% between fiscal years 2021 and 2025.
  • This decline is primarily due to persistent issues such as critical spare parts shortages, extensive maintenance backlogs, and delays in software and support systems, compounded by heavy reliance on contractor logistics.
  • The Pentagon is initiating a $13.7 billion "Global Support Solution (GSS) Reset" through 2031 to overhaul sustainment and boost fleet readiness.
  • However, the GAO warns the GSS Reset faces risks, including potential limitations in the industrial base for parts production, the difficulty of fixing long-standing maintenance bottlenecks, and issues with past contractor incentive structures.
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The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is warning that the F-35’s combat readiness is falling even as the Pentagon ramps up a $13.7 billion effort to fix long-running sustainment problems, according to a newly released report.

According to the watchdog, the mission capable rate—the percentage of time an aircraft can perform at least one assigned mission—declined from 67 percent in fiscal year 2021 to 44 percent in fiscal year 2025. The full mission capable rate, which measures the ability to perform all assigned missions, fell even further, dropping from 38 percent to 25 percent over the same period—meaning only about one in four F-35s is fully ready for all tasked roles at any given time.

GAO points to a mix of familiar problems driving the decline. The biggest issues include shortages of spare parts, maintenance backlogs at depots, and delays in software and support systems. The report also highlights continued heavy reliance on contractor logistics support, which can limit flexibility when supply chains tighten or workloads spike.

The F-35 program office is now working on a major sustainment overhaul called the Global Support Solution (GSS) Reset, a plan that could cost about $13.7 billion through 2031. The goal is to improve parts availability, reduce maintenance delays, and boost overall fleet readiness.

But GAO says the plan comes with risk. It warns that the industrial base may not be able to produce enough spare parts fast enough, and that long-standing maintenance bottlenecks could take years to fix. The agency also notes that past contractor incentive structures didn’t always align well with actual readiness outcomes.

The F-35 remains the Defense Department’s largest fighter program, with more than 800 aircraft delivered to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and international partners. GAO says improving readiness at scale will be critical as the fleet continues to grow.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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