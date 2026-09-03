Aviation News

GAO Urges FAA Review Of A&P Testing Barrier

Students in some high school maintenance programs face additional requirements before they can take the FAA’s general knowledge test.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
GAO Urges FAA Review Of A&P Testing Barrier
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended the FAA review allowing students from non-FAA-certificated high school aviation maintenance programs to take the general knowledge test.
  • Currently, these students face delays and additional costs to qualify for the test, potentially discouraging them from pursuing careers in aviation maintenance.
  • Despite a congressional mandate to establish a working group for this assessment by May 2025, the FAA has not yet done so, a concern given the industry's need for new aircraft mechanics.
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The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has recommended that the FAA review whether students who complete aviation maintenance curricula at non-FAA-certificated high schools should be allowed to take the agency’s general written knowledge test. The GAO identified at least 43 such high school programs, in addition to FAA-certificated schools and other institutions that provide maintenance training to high school students.

Testing Access

The general exam is the first of three FAA knowledge tests required for applicants seeking airframe and powerplant ratings. Graduates of an FAA-certificated Aviation Maintenance Technician School can establish eligibility through their schooling. Other applicants can qualify through practical experience, which generally requires 18 months for one rating or 30 months for both under FAA mechanic testing requirements. Students from uncertificated high school programs who lack the required work experience or additional education generally cannot immediately take the general test.

“This can be a time consuming and costly process that may discourage students from pursuing careers in aviation maintenance,” GAO wrote in an overview accompanying the report.

The agency said many such students must pursue additional coursework at an FAA-certificated school after already completing maintenance classes in high school.

FAA Review Still Pending

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 directed the agency to have an Airman Knowledge Testing Working Group assess whether students who successfully complete an aviation maintenance curriculum should be allowed to take the general test. The group was supposed to be established by May 2025, but GAO found that the FAA had neither established it nor obtained the required assessment.

FAA officials told GAO that the work was interrupted after the Department of Transportation terminated all members of the Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee pursuant to an executive order affecting advisory committees.

GAO recommended that the FAA assemble industry stakeholders and aviation experts through the committee or another mechanism to study the potential advantages and disadvantages of expanding test eligibility. DOT agreed with the recommendation, which remains open.

The report comes as the industry continues to seek new aircraft mechanics. GAO cited Bureau of Labor Statistics projections estimating about 11,300 aircraft mechanic openings annually through 2034 and said expanded testing access is one issue the FAA should consider as it examines future workforce demand.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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