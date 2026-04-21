Maintenance Survey Highlights Pressures Across General Aviation

Rising costs and workforce shortages remain the most significant challenges facing the general aviation maintenance sector, according to a survey by aircraft maintenance software firm TBX. In the survey, 65% of respondents cited increasing costs and supply chain pressures as their top concern, while nearly 50% pointed to staffing and training challenges. More than 40% reported difficulty accessing technical publications, and 72% indicated inefficiencies in maintenance processes. Other issues included regulatory compliance challenges (23%) and limited customer budgets (21%), reflecting ongoing economic pressure across the maintenance segment.

“There is a significant shortage of mechanics, either qualified or willing to learn,” said Jon McLaughlin of TBX during the presentation. He added that maintenance providers are also contending with extended parts lead times and rising component costs, citing examples such as piston aircraft engines increasing from about $25,000 in 2017 to roughly $45,000, and certain propellers nearly doubling in price over a similar period.

The survey results were presented alongside FAA data showing broader trends in general aviation activity and safety. Despite increased utilization, the number of accidents involving fatalities declined to 163 in 2025, the lowest level on record in the data presented. This occurred as total flight hours increased, with jet operations up 38% and turboprop operations up 35% compared to 2005 levels. At the same time, the overall fleet has contracted by about 4%, with single-engine piston aircraft down 14% and twin-engine piston aircraft down 40%.

“Fleet’s getting smaller, flying more, aircraft are getting older, but we have less people dying,” McLaughlin said. He noted that the average general aviation aircraft is now about 42 years old, with single-engine piston aircraft averaging approximately 52 years, underscoring the importance of ongoing maintenance as aircraft remain in service longer than originally anticipated.

Additional data presented showed that while pilot training activity has increased, maintenance workforce growth has lagged. Instructional flight hours have doubled from about 4 million annually in 2012 to roughly 8 million in recent years, driving gains in student and private pilot certificates. However, new mechanic certifications have remained below historical levels, with approximately 9,000 issued annually in recent years compared to more than 20,000 per year in the early 1990s. At the same time, certification exam pass rates have declined, with airframe test pass rates dropping from about 85% in 2016 to 73%, and powerplant pass rates falling from 78% to 64%.