General Aviation Adapts as FAA Adjusts Restrictions

General aviation operators are adjusting following the FAA’s amended emergency order Thursday. The revised order lowers required flight reductions at 40 high-impact airports from 10% to 6%, and follows controller staffing improvements as the U.S. government shutdown neared its end.

Certain restrictions remain in place, though, including potential reductions of up to 10% for general aviation during staffing trigger events and general aviation prohibitions at 12 of the busiest airports, except for “based” aircraft and various emergency services.

Because based aircraft are exempt from the prohibition, the FAA also issued a clarification for its definition of a based aircraft on Tuesday. The agency noted that aircraft must be airworthy, operational and present at a specific facility for more than six months to qualify.

Industry groups responded quickly to the evolving regulatory landscape; the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomed the House vote restoring federal funding and said it expects further easing of restrictions before the Thanksgiving travel period.

“NBAA commends Congress for concluding the government shutdown, and we look forward to the full restoration of general aviation access to all airports,” association President and CEO Ed Bolen said.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) called the earlier measure to bar general aviation flights from certain airports a disproportionate response to the shutdown and emphasized that any reductions should be equitable and tied solely to safety considerations, not economic ones.

As the FAA continues reviewing system performance, the agency said it may adjust limits as needed and expects to roll back restrictions as system conditions improve.