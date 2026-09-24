Heart Unveils ES-36 With JSX Order

Heart Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled the ES-36, a redesigned 36-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft, alongside a deposit-backed purchase agreement from JSX for 50 aircraft and purchase rights for another 50.

The ES-36 replaces Heart’s previously announced ES-30 design. The new aircraft adds six seats and 1,415 pounds of payload capacity while retaining the same projected maximum takeoff weight and battery capacity, according to Heart. The aircraft also moves from four nacelles to two series-hybrid electric powertrains.

“The ES-36 design is a direct result of what Heart learned designing, building, testing and flying our X1 demonstrator aircraft,” Heart Chief Technology Officer Ben Stabler said. “Those learnings have helped us make the production aircraft more capable in the air and more productive for operators. The ES-36 carries more passengers and payload, creating greater revenue-generating potential for operators like JSX, while targeting operating costs at least 40 percent lower than legacy regional aircraft.”

JSX Backs Redesigned Aircraft

JSX’s agreement converts a 2023 letter of intent into a deposit-backed purchase commitment and secures early delivery positions for the carrier. Heart and JSX also plan to work together on cabin configuration, charging and turnaround procedures, route planning and airport readiness.

“The hybrid-electric ES-36 will enable more nonstop routes from more convenient airports while further elevating the award-winning, no-middle-seat onboard experience that JSX Customers love,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said. “We’re excited to work with Heart to tailor the ES-36 to JSX’s operations.”

Heart says the ES-36 will have an all-electric range of 125 miles plus reserves and a hybrid range of 745 miles plus reserves. Each powertrain uses a 1.65-megawatt electric motor, batteries and a turbine-powered generator for longer flights.

ES-36 Development Timeline

The company said it is building its first pre-production ES-36 in Los Angeles and is targeting a first flight in the second half of 2028. That is anticipated to be followed by FAA Part 25 certification and entry into service in 2031.

The news comes a month following the first flight of Heart’s full-scale X1 demonstrator from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York. The battery-electric aircraft flew for 27 minutes, reached 1,100 feet AGL and delivered more than one megawatt of power during the flight, which included taxi, takeoff, climb, maneuvering and landing. According to Heart, the X1 program helped inform the design changes incorporated into the ES-36.