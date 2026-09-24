Accidents/NTSB Aviation News Flight Safety Military Aviation

Hawker Hunter Accident Off California Coast

Pilot ejected after reporting a loss of engine thrust; Navy grounds contractor-operated fleet.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Hawker Hunter Crashes Off California Coast
[Credit: ATAC]
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Key Takeaways:

  • An Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) Hawker Hunter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Morro Bay after its pilot reported a loss of engine thrust; the pilot safely ejected and was recovered in good condition.
  • Following the incident, the U.S. Navy grounded ATAC's entire fleet of 22 Hawker Hunters, which are used as contracted adversary aircraft for military training missions, pending further investigation.
  • This marks the second ATAC Hawker Hunter crash off the California coast in less than a year, with both incidents involving reported engine problems and successful pilot ejections.
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A Hawker Hunter Mk 58 operated by Airborne Tactical Advantage Company crashed into the Pacific Ocean about six miles northwest of Morro Bay, California, Tuesday evening after the pilot reported a loss of engine thrust. The pilot, who was the only person aboard, ejected from the aircraft and was recovered by U.S. Navy personnel.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday. I have lost thrust in my engine,” the pilot told air traffic controllers before the accident.

The FAA said the accident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. The pilot was later reported to be in good condition and without significant injuries.

Navy Grounds Hunter Fleet

Following the accident, the Navy grounded the 22 Hawker Hunters operated by ATAC pending further investigation. A Navy spokesperson told ABC News the accident aircraft had been operating in support of a Navy and Marine Corps mission. Three other ATAC aircraft were also participating in the operation.

ATAC Director of Global Military Sales John Rupp said the grounding was a standard precaution following an accident. The company operates Hawker Hunters as contracted adversary aircraft for military training missions.

The accident took place less than a year after another ATAC Hawker Hunter crashed into the Pacific off California on Oct. 15, 2025. In that accident, a Hunter operating near the Big Sur area also experienced a reported engine problem before the pilot ejected and was recovered.

Investigation Underway

The Coast Guard searched the accident area but had not located the aircraft or visible wreckage as of Wednesday. Mariners in the area were asked to report debris or signs of pollution.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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