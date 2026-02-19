Aviation News Company News

Regulators Grant Initial Boeing 777-9 Simulator Qualification

New approvals from the FAA and EASA clear path for pilot training development as certification effort progresses.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Boeing]
Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing has received initial qualification from the FAA and EASA for its 777-9 flight training devices, including a full-flight simulator.
  • This approval clears the devices, developed in collaboration with CAE, for use in regulator-approved training development for the 777-9 aircraft.
  • The qualification is a significant milestone for the 777X program, signaling progress towards its eventual certification and deliveries despite a history of delays and setbacks.
Boeing announced Thursday that it received initial qualification for its 777-9 flight training devices from the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, clearing the simulators for use in regulator-approved training development. The devices are currently installed at Boeing’s training campus in Gatwick, United Kingdom, and include a full-flight simulator and a flight training device. Regulators will use the equipment to validate training courseware before airline customers begin pilot training.

The company said the simulators were developed in collaboration with CAE and incorporate software that models flight dynamics and environmental conditions.

“The qualification of these training devices underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions that meet the needs of global airline customers and regulators,” said Chris Broom, vice president of commercial training solutions for Boeing Global Services.

Alexandre Prevost, president of civil aviation at CAE, said the qualification “is the result of a multi-year effort between CAE and Boeing’s leading experts.”

The approvals are a milestone for the 777X program, which has faced multiple certification pauses in recent years, including a 2024 suspension of flight testing after issues were identified with engine attachment components on test aircraft. Flight testing since continued, including a first flight of a newly manufactured 777-9 test airplane in five years in 2025. Boeing has said it is working toward certification of the 777-9, the first member of the 777X family, with deliveries planned to follow regulatory approval.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

