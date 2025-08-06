Boeing Launches First New 777X Test Aircraft in Five Years

Boeing’s fifth 777-9X conducted its first flight on Tuesday, taking off from Seattle Paine Field International Airport (KPAE) in Everett, Washington.

Plagued by years of setbacks and delays related to technical issues, this marked the first time in five years that Boeing launched a test flight for a newly-manufactured 777-9X aircraft.

The aircraft took off at 11:03 am from Paine Field and flew for nearly two and a half hours, reaching an altitude of 39,000 feet and an airspeed of Mach .84, or 511 knots.

This particular 777-9, WH286, is designated as a production plane, unlike the four previous 777-9 that are test aircraft. Together, the four test planes have flown over 1,400 flights and recently surpassed 4,000 hours of flight testing. Given its production designation, WH286 is not outfitted with testing systems used to collect flight data like the other four.

WH286’s specific purpose will be to test the aircraft’s resilience against electromagnetic interference and lightning strikes. This first flight was to ensure the production aircraft performed as expected before engaging in further testing.

“The 777-9 flies beautifully, and this airplane performed just as we expected,” said Captain Ted Grady, Boeing’s chief pilot for the first flight. “We appreciate the hard work of our teams who designed, built and prepared this airplane for flight, and we’re continuing our focus on getting the 777-9 certified and in our customers’ fleets.”

The 777-9 is part of Boeing’s widebody family. It features foldable wings so that it is accessible to more airports and is powered by the GE9X, one of the largest jet engines ever built.

With testing ramping back up, Boeing hopes to receive certification for the 777X series this year and begin deliveries later in 2026. Boeing reports it has received more than 550 orders for 777X aircraft.