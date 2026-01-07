Aviation News Company News eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

Joby Advances eVTOL Pilot Training With First Simulator Deliveries

Joby Aviation has received its first flight simulator as it ramps up pilot training ahead of planned commercial eVTOL operations.

Amelia Walsh
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Joby Aviation has received its first next-generation CAE flight simulator, a critical step for preparing pilots for commercial eVTOL operations.
  • This simulator, along with a second full-motion unit expected later, will be installed at Joby's Marina, California facility and together are expected to train up to 250 pilots annually.
  • The high-fidelity simulators are designed to be a "digital twin" of the aircraft, featuring realistic visuals and effects, and are key to Joby's FAA certification schedule and compliance.
On Tuesday, electric air taxi manufacturer, Joby Aviation, announced it has taken delivery of the first of two next-generation CAE flight simulators, a key step in preparing pilots for commercial eVTOL operations.

The first simulator is preparing for installation this month at Joby’s pilot training and manufacturing facility in Marina, California. A second unit—a full-motion simulator—is expected to arrive later this year. Together, the two devices are expected to support training for up to 250 pilots annually.

According to Joby, the simulators feature a wide 300-by-130-degree field of view with realistic urban visuals, along with sound, turbulence, vibration, and wind effects that reflect real-world flying.

Bonny Simi, Joby’s president of operations, said the delivery keeps the company on schedule as it works toward FAA certification.

“These high-fidelity simulators are designed to be a digital twin of our aircraft, providing us a means of compliance and a robust tool to help prepare our pilots for the unique demands of high-volume operations in urban environments,” Simi said.  

