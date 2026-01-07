Joby Advances eVTOL Pilot Training With First Simulator Deliveries

On Tuesday, electric air taxi manufacturer, Joby Aviation, announced it has taken delivery of the first of two next-generation CAE flight simulators, a key step in preparing pilots for commercial eVTOL operations.

The first simulator is preparing for installation this month at Joby’s pilot training and manufacturing facility in Marina, California. A second unit—a full-motion simulator—is expected to arrive later this year. Together, the two devices are expected to support training for up to 250 pilots annually.

According to Joby, the simulators feature a wide 300-by-130-degree field of view with realistic urban visuals, along with sound, turbulence, vibration, and wind effects that reflect real-world flying.

Bonny Simi, Joby’s president of operations, said the delivery keeps the company on schedule as it works toward FAA certification.

“These high-fidelity simulators are designed to be a digital twin of our aircraft, providing us a means of compliance and a robust tool to help prepare our pilots for the unique demands of high-volume operations in urban environments,” Simi said.