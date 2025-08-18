Joby Completes First Piloted eVTOL Flight Between Public Airports

Joby Aviation has flown its electric air taxi between two California airports in what the company describes as a major step toward commercial operations. The piloted eVTOL flight traveled from Marina Municipal (OAR) to Monterey Regional (MRY), marking the first time an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft has completed such a trip between public airports. According to Joby, the 12-minute flight included vertical takeoff, wingborne cruise, and integration into Monterey’s controlled airspace, where the aircraft sequenced with other traffic before landing.

The flight demonstrated Joby’s ability to operate in FAA-managed airspace alongside conventional aircraft, including conducting a holding pattern for air traffic spacing.

“Successfully flying from Marina to Monterey showcased operations of our aircraft integrated in the broader transportation network and further validated its performance to ensure we’re prepared for service on day one,” Didier Papadopoulos, president of Aircraft OEM at Joby, said in a company statement.

Joby said the test provides critical data for both aircraft certification and pilot training, underscoring its progress toward FAA approval. The company has logged more than 40,000 miles across its test fleet and recently moved its first conforming aircraft into final assembly in preparation for Type Inspection Authorization trials. With plans to launch a commercial air taxi service after certification, Joby is targeting operations in Los Angeles and New York City.