Aviation News

Joby to Acquire Blade’s Passenger Business for Up to $125 Million

Deal gives air-taxi maker ready-made routes and customers as it pursues FAA approval

Matt Ryan
Joby aircraft
Joby aircraft [Credit: Joby Aviation]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Joby Aviation is acquiring Blade Air Mobility's passenger business for up to $125 million.
  • The acquisition will accelerate Joby's launch of commercial electric air taxi services by leveraging Blade's existing infrastructure, customer base, and operational expertise.
  • Blade's passenger operations will continue as a Joby subsidiary, initially using a mixed fleet of helicopters and electric air taxis.
  • A portion of the acquisition cost is contingent on performance milestones and employee retention.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Joby Aviation said Monday it will acquire Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business for as much as $125 million, a move designed to speed the rollout of its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for commercial service. Blade’s medical organ-transport division is excluded from the transaction and will be rebranded as Strata Critical Medical, though it will partner with Joby on future medical-transport operations.

Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt told Reuters the deal brings “a launchpad, a catalyst to really grow the experience” by adding Blade’s existing customer base, takeoff and landing locations and a decade of operational know-how. He confirmed the company remains on track to begin FAA Type Inspection flight testing of its eVTOL early next year—a key step toward securing certification and launching paid passenger flights.

Blade carried more than 50,000 passengers in 2024 from 12 urban terminals, including New York’s John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports and several Manhattan locations. Post-closing, Blade’s passenger operations will continue under CEO Rob Wiesenthal as a wholly owned Joby subsidiary. The combined fleet will initially include both helicopters and Joby’s electric air taxis, with a gradual shift to all-electric service. Of the total consideration, $35 million is tied to performance milestones and retention of key employees.

Matt Ryan

Matt's eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE