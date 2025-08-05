Joby to Acquire Blade’s Passenger Business for Up to $125 Million

Joby Aviation said Monday it will acquire Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business for as much as $125 million, a move designed to speed the rollout of its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for commercial service. Blade’s medical organ-transport division is excluded from the transaction and will be rebranded as Strata Critical Medical, though it will partner with Joby on future medical-transport operations.

Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt told Reuters the deal brings “a launchpad, a catalyst to really grow the experience” by adding Blade’s existing customer base, takeoff and landing locations and a decade of operational know-how. He confirmed the company remains on track to begin FAA Type Inspection flight testing of its eVTOL early next year—a key step toward securing certification and launching paid passenger flights.

Blade carried more than 50,000 passengers in 2024 from 12 urban terminals, including New York’s John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports and several Manhattan locations. Post-closing, Blade’s passenger operations will continue under CEO Rob Wiesenthal as a wholly owned Joby subsidiary. The combined fleet will initially include both helicopters and Joby’s electric air taxis, with a gradual shift to all-electric service. Of the total consideration, $35 million is tied to performance milestones and retention of key employees.