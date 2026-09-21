Aviation News ADS-B

Kissimmee Proposes Cameras After ADS-B Billing Ban

City would add aircraft-identification cameras and raise fixed-wing landing fees.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Kissimmee Proposes Cameras After ADS-B Billing Ban
[Credit: Kissimmee Gateway Airport]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Kissimmee Gateway Airport is proposing to implement a camera-based aircraft identification system to collect landing fees.
  • This change is a direct response to a new Florida law, effective July 1, that prohibits airports from using ADS-B data for collecting fees from certain Part 91 aircraft.
  • The proposal, pending Kissimmee City Commission approval, also includes a potential increase in the fixed-wing landing fee from $3 to $3.75 per 1,000 pounds.
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Kissimmee Gateway Airport is proposing a camera-based aircraft identification system for collecting landing fees after a new Florida law restricted airports from using ADS-B data for that purpose. The Kissimmee City Commission is scheduled to consider the proposed changes at its Sept. 22 meeting.

Florida’s new ADS-B law took effect July 1 and applies to Part 91 aircraft weighing 12,499 pounds or less. It prohibits airports from using ADS-B information to calculate, generate or collect fees for landings, departures or operations based on entering a specified area of airport airspace.

Camera System Proposed

Under the proposal, Kissimmee would expand its agreement with Vector Airport Systems to add four aircraft-identification camera pods. The equipment would be used to identify aircraft registrations for the airport’s landing-fee program. Kissimmee began collecting landing fees in February 2025 through Vector’s PlanePass system, according to the airport’s current fee schedule.

The city is also considering raising its fixed-wing landing fee from $3 to $3.75 per 1,000 pounds of maximum landing weight. The existing $20 charge for helicopters would remain, as would the exemption for based aircraft and the first daily landing by aircraft weighing less than 5,000 pounds.

Airport Defended Technology Use

“Restricting technology forces airports to adopt labor-intensive methods, increasing costs and ultimately user fees,” the airport said in a March statement.

The airport said its landing-fee program generated $442,238 during its first year and is intended in part to provide local matching funds for federal and state infrastructure grants.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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