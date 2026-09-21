Aviation News Drones Flight Safety

Aer Lingus Pilot Reports Drone 20 Meters Off Aircraft

The suspected drone was spotted at 3,200 feet as the airliner descended toward Dublin Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Aer Lingus Pilot Reports Drone 20 Meters Off Aircraft
[Credit: OguzhanYerli | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An Aer Lingus pilot reported a close encounter with a suspected red drone at 3,200 feet while descending towards Dublin Airport, prompting an investigation.
  • Air traffic control warned other aircraft, and police are investigating; this marks the second drone sighting near Dublin in less than two weeks.
  • The drone was operating significantly above the general Irish altitude limit of 400 feet for drones, with additional restrictions also in effect due to special events.
See a mistake? Contact us.

An Aer Lingus pilot reported passing a suspected drone about 20 meters, or about 65 feet, from the aircraft Saturday evening while descending toward Dublin Airport. The encounter occurred over Dublin Bay near Howth at about 3,200 feet, according to RTÉ.

“We think we just passed a drone in our present position, 3,200 feet, red in colour,” the crew reported to controllers.

ATC Warns Following Aircraft

AirNav Ireland, which provides air traffic control services in Irish airspace, notified police and other authorities after receiving the report. Controllers also warned aircraft following the same approach. One crew elected to use an alternate approach, while four other aircraft subsequently flew the original route without reporting additional sightings.

Irish police opened an investigation, and Aer Lingus said it was aware of the report. The incident was the second drone sighting reported by an aircraft approaching Dublin in less than two weeks. Another Aer Lingus crew reported a suspected drone near Dublin Bay on Sept. 8, that time at approximately 6,000 feet.

Drone Altitude Limits

Irish regulations generally limit drones operating in the open category to 120 meters, or about 400 feet, above the ground. Operators must also comply with geographical zones and other airspace restrictions.

Separate drone restrictions were in effect around Dublin during the weekend in connection with Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to a Garda notice.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.