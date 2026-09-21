Aer Lingus Pilot Reports Drone 20 Meters Off Aircraft

An Aer Lingus pilot reported passing a suspected drone about 20 meters, or about 65 feet, from the aircraft Saturday evening while descending toward Dublin Airport. The encounter occurred over Dublin Bay near Howth at about 3,200 feet, according to RTÉ.

“We think we just passed a drone in our present position, 3,200 feet, red in colour,” the crew reported to controllers.

ATC Warns Following Aircraft

AirNav Ireland, which provides air traffic control services in Irish airspace, notified police and other authorities after receiving the report. Controllers also warned aircraft following the same approach. One crew elected to use an alternate approach, while four other aircraft subsequently flew the original route without reporting additional sightings.

Irish police opened an investigation, and Aer Lingus said it was aware of the report. The incident was the second drone sighting reported by an aircraft approaching Dublin in less than two weeks. Another Aer Lingus crew reported a suspected drone near Dublin Bay on Sept. 8, that time at approximately 6,000 feet.

Drone Altitude Limits

Irish regulations generally limit drones operating in the open category to 120 meters, or about 400 feet, above the ground. Operators must also comply with geographical zones and other airspace restrictions.

Separate drone restrictions were in effect around Dublin during the weekend in connection with Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to a Garda notice.