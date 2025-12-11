Kodiak 900 Certified in Brazil

Daher said Thursday that it received Brazilian ANAC airworthiness certification for its Kodiak 900, authorizing the larger and faster version of the aircraft for use in a market that frequently relies on multi-role aircraft. The 900 extends the original design with a 3.9-foot fuselage stretch, added passenger and cargo capacity, a 210-KTAS cruise speed and a range of 1,129 nautical miles. Operating efficiency also has been updated, with Daher citing a nine percent reduction in specific fuel consumption compared with earlier models.

Wide Kodiak use cases

“With Brazil’s airworthiness certification, the Kodiak 900 now joins our Kodiak 100 to meet the country’s full scope of transportation needs,” said Nicolas Chabbert, CEO of the Daher Aircraft Division.

@DAHER_official announced the certification of its #Kodiak 900 by the Brazilian ANAC authority, clearing this larger and faster version of the cornerstone Kodiak 100 for operation in a country with significant requirements for modern, highly capable multi-role airplanes. pic.twitter.com/AwasXigJPv — Daher (@DAHER_official) December 11, 2025

He said the aircraft can support sectors including agriculture, construction, public safety and corporate travel. The 900 shares the 100’s short-field capability and fixed landing gear and, according to the company, shares its handling traits as well.

“Equipped with a robust fixed landing gear, the Kodiak 900 and Kodiak 100 are designed to operate from off-airport sites ranging from remote backcountry strips to grass and gravel runways,” said Paulo C. Olenscki, Executive Director of Daher Aircraft Division’s Brazilian operation.

Aircraft equipment

The cabin’s 20 percent volume increase to 309 cubic feet allows for a 10-seat layout and multiple seating configurations using Summit+ passenger seats. The airplane is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada’s 900-shp PT6A-140A turboprop engine paired with a five-blade Hartzell composite propeller.

The flight deck comes standard with Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite and incorporates GDL 60 datalink and PlaneSync technology for connected-aircraft functions.

The 900 was certified by the FAA in 2022 and validated by EASA in 2023, and continues production as part of the series alongside the 100 at Daher’s Sandpoint, Idaho facility.