Aviation News

Kodiak 900 Certified in Brazil

Brazilian approval clears the way for Kodiak 900's entry to the market.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

Kodiak 900 Certified in Brazil
[Credit: Daher
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Daher's Kodiak 900 has received Brazilian ANAC airworthiness certification, authorizing its use in Brazil's multi-role aircraft market alongside the Kodiak 100.
  • The Kodiak 900 is an enhanced version, featuring a stretched fuselage for increased capacity, a faster 210-KTAS cruise speed, and a 9% reduction in specific fuel consumption.
  • Designed for versatility, the aircraft supports various sectors like agriculture, construction, public safety, and corporate travel, with robust capabilities for operating from remote or unpaved runways.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Daher said Thursday that it received Brazilian ANAC airworthiness certification for its Kodiak 900, authorizing the larger and faster version of the aircraft for use in a market that frequently relies on multi-role aircraft. The 900 extends the original design with a 3.9-foot fuselage stretch, added passenger and cargo capacity, a 210-KTAS cruise speed and a range of 1,129 nautical miles. Operating efficiency also has been updated, with Daher citing a nine percent reduction in specific fuel consumption compared with earlier models.

Wide Kodiak use cases

“With Brazil’s airworthiness certification, the Kodiak 900 now joins our Kodiak 100 to meet the country’s full scope of transportation needs,” said Nicolas Chabbert, CEO of the Daher Aircraft Division.

He said the aircraft can support sectors including agriculture, construction, public safety and corporate travel. The 900 shares the 100’s short-field capability and fixed landing gear and, according to the company, shares its handling traits as well.

“Equipped with a robust fixed landing gear, the Kodiak 900 and Kodiak 100 are designed to operate from off-airport sites ranging from remote backcountry strips to grass and gravel runways,” said Paulo C. Olenscki, Executive Director of Daher Aircraft Division’s Brazilian operation.

Aircraft equipment

The cabin’s 20 percent volume increase to 309 cubic feet allows for a 10-seat layout and multiple seating configurations using Summit+ passenger seats. The airplane is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada’s 900-shp PT6A-140A turboprop engine paired with a five-blade Hartzell composite propeller.

The flight deck comes standard with Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite and incorporates GDL 60 datalink and PlaneSync technology for connected-aircraft functions.

The 900 was certified by the FAA in 2022 and validated by EASA in 2023, and continues production as part of the series alongside the 100 at Daher’s Sandpoint, Idaho facility.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE