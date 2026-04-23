Louisiana Airports Receive $14.9 Million for Improvement Projects

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., announced Wednesday that Louisiana airports will receive $14.86 million in federal funding for terminal improvements, hangar construction, pavement rehabilitation, fuel system expansion and related infrastructure projects under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The largest awards include $5.78 million for new automated passenger exit lanes at the north terminal in New Orleans, $4.23 million for reconstruction of part of the terminal at Shreveport Regional Airport and $1.88 million for additional work in terminal areas in New Orleans, including concessions, security and ground transportation space.

“Louisiana’s airports welcome visitors, move goods, and support jobs,” Cassidy said in an April 22 statement. “These investments improve safety and efficiency today but also make sure our airports keep up with the demands of the future.”

Beyond the largest commercial airport grants, the funding package includes support for a range of general aviation airport projects around Louisiana. Slidell will receive funding for work tied to transmission line relocation, while Beauregard Parish, Concordia Parish and Many are slated for new hangars.

Other grants will support apron pavement work in Shreveport, drainage improvements in Bastrop, fuel farm projects in Springhill and Vivian, and taxiway design work in St. Mary Parish. The funding comes through FAA airport infrastructure programs supported by the IIJA, which provides money for airport development and terminal projects nationwide.