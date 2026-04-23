Aviation News

Louisiana Airports Receive $14.9 Million for Improvement Projects

Federal funding will support terminal work, hangars, pavement rehabilitation and fuel infrastructure across the state.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Louisiana Airports Receive $14.9 Million for Improvement Projects
[Credit: Shreveport Regional Airport]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Louisiana airports will receive $14.86 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
  • The funding is allocated for various infrastructure projects, including terminal improvements, hangar construction, pavement rehabilitation, and fuel system expansion.
  • Major awards include $5.78 million for new automated passenger exit lanes in New Orleans and $4.23 million for terminal reconstruction at Shreveport Regional Airport.
  • The grants also support projects at general aviation airports across Louisiana, such as new hangars, apron pavement work, and drainage improvements.
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Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., announced Wednesday that Louisiana airports will receive $14.86 million in federal funding for terminal improvements, hangar construction, pavement rehabilitation, fuel system expansion and related infrastructure projects under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The largest awards include $5.78 million for new automated passenger exit lanes at the north terminal in New Orleans, $4.23 million for reconstruction of part of the terminal at Shreveport Regional Airport and $1.88 million for additional work in terminal areas in New Orleans, including concessions, security and ground transportation space.

“Louisiana’s airports welcome visitors, move goods, and support jobs,” Cassidy said in an April 22 statement. “These investments improve safety and efficiency today but also make sure our airports keep up with the demands of the future.”

Beyond the largest commercial airport grants, the funding package includes support for a range of general aviation airport projects around Louisiana. Slidell will receive funding for work tied to transmission line relocation, while Beauregard Parish, Concordia Parish and Many are slated for new hangars.

Other grants will support apron pavement work in Shreveport, drainage improvements in Bastrop, fuel farm projects in Springhill and Vivian, and taxiway design work in St. Mary Parish. The funding comes through FAA airport infrastructure programs supported by the IIJA, which provides money for airport development and terminal projects nationwide.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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