Airline Blames AI For Job Cuts

Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa confirmed it will shed 4,000 administrative positions by 2030 as part of a broad efficiency drive. The airline said it will achieve this aim by eliminating duplicate work while automating tasks across its subsidiaries. Much of this will be enabled through increased use of artificial intelligence and digitalization.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes SWISS, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, said operational staff such as flight crews will not be affected. Instead, the focus will remain on administrative functions, with the aim of tightening central control and boosting profitability. The company also announced plans to expand its maintenance and logistics businesses into the defense sector while strengthening Eurowings’ role within the group.

In a statement, the airline told the Associated Press that “profound changes brought about by digitalization and artificial intelligence” would bolster efficiency.

German trade union Verdi criticized the decision, warning of “drastic cuts” that will impact office workers. Union representative Marvin Reschinsky said rising costs, including everything from airport fees to environmental regulations, are partly responsible for the situation and called on the federal government to support the aviation industry. Lufthansa posted strong earnings during the post-pandemic travel rebound, but 2024 was marked by inflation, labor strikes and higher operating expenses.