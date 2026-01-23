McFarlane, Hutch Aviation Partner on Cessna Structural Repair Kits

McFarlane Aviation announced a partnership with Hutch Aviation on Thursday that will make Hutch’s Cessna forward doorpost reinforcement service kits available through McFarlane’s distribution network.

The agreement covers service kits and related components used to address fatigue and cracking in the forward doorpost area on several strut-braced Cessna models, a structural region subject to FAA Airworthiness Directive 2020-18-01.

The Hutch kits provide an FAA-approved Alternative Method of Compliance for inspections and repairs required by the AD, which was issued due to long-term stress and structural degradation in the wing strut attach area. According to McFarlane, the kits apply to a range of aircraft, including the Cessna 172, 182, 206, 207 and 210.

Mike Polanis, president of McFarlane Aviation, said the doorpost reinforcement kits are expected to support operators and maintenance providers managing compliance with the directive.

“The forward doorpost reinforcement kits will be especially valuable to our customers facing aging-airframe maintenance challenges,” he said.

McFarlane said the additional product line is aimed at expanding options for owners, maintainers and service centers working with legacy Cessna fleets.