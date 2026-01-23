Aviation News

McFarlane, Hutch Aviation Partner on Cessna Structural Repair Kits

Agreement expands availability of AMOC solutions addressing forward doorpost fatigue.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Zeluloidea | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • McFarlane Aviation has partnered with Hutch Aviation to distribute Hutch’s Cessna forward doorpost reinforcement service kits.
  • These kits provide an FAA-approved Alternative Method of Compliance for Airworthiness Directive 2020-18-01, addressing fatigue and cracking in the forward doorpost of several strut-braced Cessna models.
  • The partnership aims to support operators and maintenance providers in managing compliance with the AD for aging Cessna 172, 182, 206, 207, and 210 aircraft fleets.
McFarlane Aviation announced a partnership with Hutch Aviation on Thursday that will make Hutch’s Cessna forward doorpost reinforcement service kits available through McFarlane’s distribution network.

The agreement covers service kits and related components used to address fatigue and cracking in the forward doorpost area on several strut-braced Cessna models, a structural region subject to FAA Airworthiness Directive 2020-18-01.

The Hutch kits provide an FAA-approved Alternative Method of Compliance for inspections and repairs required by the AD, which was issued due to long-term stress and structural degradation in the wing strut attach area. According to McFarlane, the kits apply to a range of aircraft, including the Cessna 172, 182, 206, 207 and 210.

Mike Polanis, president of McFarlane Aviation, said the doorpost reinforcement kits are expected to support operators and maintenance providers managing compliance with the directive.

“The forward doorpost reinforcement kits will be especially valuable to our customers facing aging-airframe maintenance challenges,” he said.

McFarlane said the additional product line is aimed at expanding options for owners, maintainers and service centers working with legacy Cessna fleets.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

