Aviation News Drones

Drone Pilot Pleads Guilty To Flying Near Charlotte Airport

The drone was launched from a public observation park located between two active runways.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Drone Pilot Pleads Guilty To Flying Near Charlotte Airport
[Credit: Bilanol | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Charlotte man, Marco Antonio Ochoa, pleaded guilty to a federal charge for flying a drone without authorization inside a runway exclusion zone at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
  • Ochoa launched the drone in March from the airport's public Airport Overlook, an observation park located between two active runways.
  • He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for the unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft.
  • U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson emphasized the dangers of flying drones in prohibited areas and the importance for operators to be familiar with flight restrictions to avoid federal prosecution.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Charlotte, North Carolina, man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after flying a drone without authorization inside a runway exclusion zone at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this year.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, 50-year-old Marco Antonio Ochoa launched the drone in March from the airport’s public Airport Overlook. The observation park is located between two active runways. Ochoa pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft.

Flight From Airport Overlook

“Flying drones is a fun activity but can be dangerous if flown in prohibited areas,” U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said in a DOJ release. “That’s why it’s important for operators to be familiar with any flight restrictions and permit requirements before launching drones. Flying in restricted areas can land you in hot water with federal authorities.”

The FBI and Federal Air Marshal Service investigated the flight.

Sentencing Pending

Ochoa faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and up to one year of supervised release. A sentencing date has not been set.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.