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Boeing, U.S. Navy Complete First Flight Of MQ-25A Stingray

Uncrewed tanker program moves toward carrier-based testing.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Boeing, U.S. Navy Complete First Flight Of MQ-25A Stingray
Boeing Photo by Eric Shindelbower
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing and the U.S. Navy successfully completed the first flight of an operational MQ-25A Stingray uncrewed aircraft, demonstrating autonomous operations and command and control.
  • This milestone significantly advances the program towards integrating the MQ-25A into carrier operations.
  • The MQ-25A is designed to provide critical aerial refueling for carrier-based aircraft, allowing manned platforms like the F/A-18 Super Hornet to focus on their primary mission roles.
  • Its introduction is expected to extend the reach and lethality of the Navy's fleet, with further testing planned before its full carrier integration.
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Boeing and the U.S. Navy have completed the first flight of an operational MQ-25A Stingray uncrewed aircraft, marking a step toward integrating the platform into carrier operations. The aircraft conducted a roughly two-hour mission from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, demonstrating autonomous taxi, takeoff, flight and landing, along with command and control through a ground control station. According to Boeing, the flight also evaluated navigation systems and integration with mission control systems as part of ongoing development testing.

“Today’s successful flight builds on years of learning from our MQ-25A T1 prototype and represents a major maturation of the program,” said Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of Boeing Air Dominance. “The MQ-25A is the most complex autonomous system ever developed for the carrier environment, and this historic achievement advances us closer to safely integrating the Stingray into the carrier air wing.”

The MQ-25A is intended to provide aerial refueling for carrier-based aircraft, allowing platforms such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet to shift from tanker duties back to primary mission roles. Boeing said additional test flights are planned in Illinois before the aircraft transitions to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland for further testing, including preparations for carrier-based operations.

“The first flight of the MQ-25A is a landmark achievement for the Navy-Boeing team and a critical step toward the future of the carrier air wing,” said Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, program executive officer for unmanned aviation and strike weapons. “This flight demonstrates our progress in delivering a carrier-based refueling capability that will significantly extend the reach and lethality of our fleet.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Boeing LATE as ever. !0 years ago Northrop Grumman showed landing on an aircraft carrier w UCAS. The program was turned into a tanker as the Navy was very risk adverse. NGC no bid as a tanker.

    this was released 4 years ago but took place about 10 or more years ago.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZZDIN3QYd4

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