B-52J Engine Replacement Program Completes Design Review

The Air Force’s B-52J Commercial Engine Replacement Program has completed its critical design review, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center said on Monday. This step enables the first two B-52H aircraft to move forward to be modified with new Rolls-Royce F130 engines.

The first aircraft is expected to arrive later this year at Boeing’s facility in San Antonio, where the initial modifications will be performed. The program will replace the bomber’s Pratt & Whitney TF33 engines, which date to the 1960s, and is part of a larger modernization effort intended to keep the B-52 in service into the 2050s.

“This CERP critical design review is the culmination of an enormous amount of engineering and integration work from Boeing, Rolls Royce, and the Air Force that will enable the B-52J to remain in the fight for future generations,” Lt. Col. Tim Cleaver, Bombers Directorate CERP program manager, said.

The service said the review included technical assessment from the Air Force, Boeing and Rolls-Royce before moving into aircraft modification. In addition to the F130 engines, the upgrade will include new engine-related subsystems, including generators intended to increase the aircraft’s available electrical power.

The Pentagon’s Director, Operational Test and Evaluation noted in a 2023 report that the engine replacement program is part of the final phase of work leading to the B-52J configuration and is expected to increase reliability, improve fuel efficiency, reduce sustainment costs and provide digital engine controls and displays. The report also said integrating new engines on the legacy airframe will require extensive ground and flight testing in areas including structures, wing flutter, propulsion compatibility, aerodynamic performance and flying qualities.

After modification, the two test aircraft are expected to go through testing at Edwards Air Force Base, California, before the program moves toward updating the rest of the B-52H fleet.