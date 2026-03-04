Aviation News eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

NASA Study Finds Urban Residents More Sensitive To Air Taxi Noise

A new NASA study finds urban residents report higher annoyance from air taxi noise than suburban residents.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Fahroni]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NASA's VANGARD study investigated how people react to future air taxi sounds, enlisting 359 volunteers in major metropolitan areas to rate simulated aircraft noises.
  • Early findings indicate that residents in busier urban environments reported higher annoyance levels than those in quieter suburban areas.
  • An emerging hypothesis suggests people accustomed to high ambient noise might be more sensitive to novel aircraft sounds.
  • The study aims to guide designers and regulators in developing quieter, more community-friendly air taxis and flight operations.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A new National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) study is revealing how people in different environments may react to the sounds of future air taxi operations.

From late August through September 2025, researchers conducted the Varied Advanced Air Mobility Noise and Geographic Area Response Difference (VANGARD) test, enlisting 359 volunteers across major metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Dallas–Fort Worth. Participants listened to 67 simulated aircraft sounds, representing a mix of NASA-owned and industry concept designs, and rated how bothersome each sound was. To ensure unbiased results, they were not shown images of the aircraft nor told the manufacturers’ identities.

Early findings show that residents in busier urban environments reported higher annoyance levels than those in quieter suburban areas. One emerging hypothesis is that people already accustomed to high ambient noise may be more sensitive to novel aircraft sounds.

“With air taxis coming soon, we need to understand how people will respond to a variety of aircraft sounds,” said Sidd Krishnamurthy, lead researcher at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. “This study fills a critical gap and will help guide the design and operation of future aircraft.”

The VANGARD study findings are expected to assist designers and regulators in developing quieter, more community-friendly aircraft and flight operations as air taxis move closer to real-world service.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.