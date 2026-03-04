NASA Study Finds Urban Residents More Sensitive To Air Taxi Noise

A new National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) study is revealing how people in different environments may react to the sounds of future air taxi operations.

From late August through September 2025, researchers conducted the Varied Advanced Air Mobility Noise and Geographic Area Response Difference (VANGARD) test, enlisting 359 volunteers across major metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Dallas–Fort Worth. Participants listened to 67 simulated aircraft sounds, representing a mix of NASA-owned and industry concept designs, and rated how bothersome each sound was. To ensure unbiased results, they were not shown images of the aircraft nor told the manufacturers’ identities.

Early findings show that residents in busier urban environments reported higher annoyance levels than those in quieter suburban areas. One emerging hypothesis is that people already accustomed to high ambient noise may be more sensitive to novel aircraft sounds.

“With air taxis coming soon, we need to understand how people will respond to a variety of aircraft sounds,” said Sidd Krishnamurthy, lead researcher at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. “This study fills a critical gap and will help guide the design and operation of future aircraft.”

The VANGARD study findings are expected to assist designers and regulators in developing quieter, more community-friendly aircraft and flight operations as air taxis move closer to real-world service.