Aviation News

NASA Prepares X-59 for Second Flight

Envelope expansion phase to begin as aircraft continues flight evaluations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NASA Prepares X-59 for Second Flight
[Credit: NASA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is preparing for its second flight this week, initiating a series of envelope expansion tests as part of the Quesst mission.
  • The second flight will gradually increase the aircraft's speed and altitude to assess its performance and safety under more demanding conditions.
  • Developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, the X-59 is designed to study reduced-noise supersonic flight by altering shockwave patterns.
  • Data collected from these flights will inform future research on potential supersonic operations over land.
See a mistake? Contact us.

NASA is preparing its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft for its second flight, expected to take place this week from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. The flight is anticipated ahead of a scheduled NASA media conference on March 19, which will follow the aircraft’s next sortie, although the agency has not specified an exact timing for the flight itself.

During the planned mission, the X-59 will depart from Armstrong and conduct a flight of approximately one hour, including a takeoff and landing at nearby Edwards Air Force Base. NASA said it plans for the aircraft to cruise at about 230 mph at 12,000 feet before it climbs up to 20,000 feet and accelerates to around 260 mph.

Part of NASA’s Quesst mission, the X-59 completed its first flight in October 2025, when NASA test pilot Nils Larson conducted initial evaluations of handling qualities and aircraft systems during a brief shakedown flight.

This second flight is intended to serve as the first of a series of envelope expansion testing flights. NASA said that it will gradually increase the aircraft’s speed and altitude during this phase to assess performance and safety under increasingly more demanding conditions.

The X-59 was developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works and is designed to study reduced-noise supersonic flight by modifying the aircraft’s shape to alter shockwave patterns. Data gathered during these flights will be used to inform research into potential future supersonic operations over land.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.