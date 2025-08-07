NetJets Adopts App To Boost Pilot Performance

NetJets pilots will soon be able to monitor and improve their flight performance with the adoption of FlightPulse—an app from GE Aerospace.

According to a recent announcement, NetJets plans to deploy the app to more than 4,400 of its pilots across the United States and Europe, providing them with greater access to detailed performance metrics.

As a modular Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) application, FlightPulse delivers pre- and postflight insights directly to pilots. Users can review flight profiles, compare trends with peers, and analyze key data points to drive better decision-making and promote continuous self-improvement.

“In the world of aviation, safety is paramount and will always be NetJets’ first and highest priority, integral to every decision we make,” said NetJets Chariman and CEO Adam Johnson. “As the industry leader, it is our responsibility to elevate our safety programs by utilizing cutting-edge tools like FlightPulse to continue to bring best-in-class service to our customers worldwide.”

The app integrates with GE’s existing Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) program, giving pilots feedback on risk factors, fuel usage, aircraft handling, and flight paths.

NetJets is the first fractional operator to adopt FlightPulse and plans to fully implement it across its global operations by the end of the year.