Aviation News

New Airport Could Ease Hangar Shortages In Coastal Georgia

Bryan County, Georgia is considering a new public use airport to ease severe hangar shortages in the region.

Amelia Walsh
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Bryan County is considering a new $128 million public-use airport due to high demand for hangar space and a growing pilot community.
  • A feasibility study suggests a 328-acre airport with one runway and 14 hangars, and a significant portion of local aircraft owners would relocate there.
  • Nearby airports are experiencing high air traffic and hangar shortages, fueling the need for additional capacity.
  • While local support is mixed due to concerns about noise, traffic, and environmental impact, funding may come from federal, state, and private sources.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Officials in Bryan County are exploring plans to build a new public-use airport to help meet growing demand for hangar space and a booming pilot community.

According to local news outlet, The Current, a feasibility study supports construction of a 328-acre airport featuring a single 5,500-foot runway and 14 hangars. Demand appears strong—with 64 percent of surveyed local aircraft owners saying they would relocate to the new field, while another 22 percent said they’d consider it.

Meanwhile, several airports in coastal Georgia are feeling the strain of increased air traffic and hangar shortages. MidCoast Regional Airport in Hinesville sees more than 4,000 takeoffs and landings per month. Nearby Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, has a current hangar waitlist of 65 pilots, with only 50 hangars available and modest expansion underway, The Savannah Morning News reported.

The proposed Bryan County airport carries an estimated $128 million price tag, however, local leaders say they expect federal and state grants to cover a substantial portion of the cost, with private investors potentially funding hangars and terminals.

However, not everyone supports the plan. Some Richmond Hill residents cite concerns about noise, traffic, and environmental impacts. Others argue funding would be better spent elsewhere.

Final approval for the project rests with the Georgia Department of Transportation, which will review the proposal before construction can move forward.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 2

  1. Hangar shortages. How about the ones occupied by derelict aircraft that haven’t been flown in years, out of annual, or sitting inside because the owner died, has medical issues, and or refuses to put on the for sale signage? Another issue I’ve seen are hangers turned into man caves, car garages, and hobby workshops. Perhaps once these issues finally get addressed, there just might be some availability for aircraft that actually get flown.

  2. Thank you, Amelia. A good news story for GA. Love it.

    As I look back in my early log books it is troubling how many of those places are now gone or hanging on by some thin membrane…

    Build more rural airports. Lots of them. Close KDCA.

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE