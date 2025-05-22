New Risk Assessment Tool Introduced For Ag Pilots

The National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) introduced a new specialized Flight Risk Assessment Tool (FRAT) aimed at improving safety in agricultural aviation.

The tool is designed to help ag pilots evaluate risks before each mission, with questions categorized by how frequently they should be reviewed—annually, periodically or before every flight.

While the FRAT is intended for all ag pilots, NAAA emphasizes its importance for less experienced aviators who may be overwhelmed by the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of aerial application work. Fatigue and time constraints during the busy season can heighten risk, making tools like the FRAT especially vital. The NAAA highlighted two high-risk scenarios: when new pilots operate in unfamiliar territories without adequate supervision, and when seasoned pilots are sent to unsupervised satellite locations.

According to NAAA, mentors traditionally help evaluate mission-specific hazards like wires, towers, sensitive crops and weather. In their absence, the FRAT offers a structured, self-guided way for pilots to assess these risks, decide whether to proceed with a mission or identify ways to reduce potential hazards.

The NAAA is encouraging all agricultural pilots to make FRAT a regular part of their safety routine.