Accidents/NTSB

NTSB Temporarily Pulls Public Docket System

The agency cited concerns over reconstructed cockpit audio.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Temporarily Pulls Public Docket System
[Credit: Tada Images | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB has temporarily taken its public docket system offline.
  • This action was prompted by concerns that image recognition and computational methods could reconstruct cockpit voice recorder (CVR) audio from sound spectrum imagery released in investigations.
  • The agency states that federal law prohibits the public release of CVR audio to protect highly sensitive cockpit communications, and it is examining the issue to evaluate solutions.
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The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it has temporarily taken its public docket system offline after learning that image recognition and computational methods may allow individuals to reconstruct approximations of cockpit voice recorder audio from sound spectrum imagery released in accident investigations. The agency said the issue includes material released as part of its ongoing investigation into last year’s crash of UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“The NTSB does not release cockpit audio recordings,” the agency said on X. “Federal law prohibits such public release due to the highly sensitive nature of verbal communications inside the cockpit. The NTSB takes these privacy restrictions seriously. The NTSB docket system is temporarily unavailable as we examine the scope of the issue and evaluate solutions. We hope to restore access to the docket system as soon as possible.”

The statement followed a two-day NTSB investigative hearing held May 19-20 on the Nov. 4, 2025, crash of the UPS MD-11F shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The three crewmembers aboard were killed, along with people on the ground. During the hearing, investigators said surveillance video showed the left engine and pylon separated after takeoff rotation, and testimony focused on maintenance reporting, continued operational safety processes, prior bearing findings and pylon design requirements. The NTSB has not issued a final report or probable cause.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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