NJ and Florida TFR Busts Mar GA Public Image

A total of eight general aviation aircraft violated the Bedminster, New Jersey, Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over Trump National Golf Club this past weekend. There were five incursions on Saturday (June 20) and three more on Sunday, one of which resulted in a fighter intercept. President Trump spent the weekend at his golf resort, prompting the TFR. He returned to the White House on Sunday in preparation of announcing the bombing of Iran’s nuclear assets.
The TFR was the 12th imposed over Bedminster since he took office in January, according to a spokesperson for the 601st Air Operations Center of the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force unit plans, directs and assesses air operations for NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command). As reported by the Palm Beach Daily News, there have been more than two dozen similar violations by GA aircraft breaching TFRs over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, since he took office in January.
In a response to the newspaper, an Air Force spokesman said, “Our layered defense network, which includes radar, satellites, and fighter aircraft, allows us to quickly identify and respond to any potential threats. NORAD maintains aircraft on alert across the country, ready to address any situation, and routinely secures airspace over TFRs, including the VIP TFR that was active over Bedminster, New Jersey. We consistently remind pilots to diligently verify all FAA NOTAMs [notices to airmen], particularly in areas like Bedminster, N.J., and Mar-A-Lago, Florida.”
Eight TFR busts in one weekend? Sorry Mark but eight TFR busts in one weekend indict the TFR program infinitely more than than they indict GA! How about a headline which reads “NJ and Florida TFR Busts Expose Need to Rethink Airspace Ownership”.
Frankly it’s time for AvWeb and other aviation rags to grow some balls and start advocating for reclamation of airspace which belongs to GA rather than accuse GA of marring its own public image because TFRs have gotten out of hand. By remaining silent we can choose Chinese style total government ownership of airspace, or by our vocal advocacy we can choose to retain ownership of US airspace by the people. Which will it be AvWeb editorial staff?