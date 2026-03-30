Aviation News Military Aviation

NORAD Escorts Aircraft After Palm Beach TFR Violation

F-16s intercepted the general aviation aircraft near Mar-a-Lago on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NORAD Escorts Aircraft After Palm Beach TFR Violation
[Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Hoskins]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NORAD F-16s intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated a temporary flight restriction (TFR) over Palm Beach, Florida, near Mar-a-Lago.
  • During the intercept, NORAD aircraft used flares to communicate with the pilot, safely escorting the aircraft out of the restricted airspace.
  • NORAD advises pilots to review FAA NOTAMs for restricted areas, monitor 121.5 or 243.0 MHz if intercepted, and follow instructions to reverse course.
See a mistake? Contact us.

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16s intercepted an aircraft that violated a temporary flight restriction over Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday afternoon at about 1:15 p.m. EDT. Although some early reporting suggested the aircraft was a drone, it was later confirmed to have been a general aviation aircraft.

According to a NORAD statement, the aircraft was “safely escorted out of the area” after entering the restricted airspace, which is typically established when the president is in the area. The violation occurred near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

During the intercept, NORAD aircraft also used flares, which the command said “may have been visible to the public.”  

“The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot,” NORAD said in its statement.

The command added that the flares were used with safety in mind, burned out quickly and completely, and posed no danger to people on the ground.

NORAD said pilots intercepted by its aircraft should immediately monitor 121.5 or 243.0 MHz and reverse course until further instructions are received. The command also reminded aircrews to review FAA NOTAMs before flight, with particular attention to restricted areas around the National Capital Region and Mar-a-Lago. NORAD has responded to several similar airspace violations since Trump returned to office, and that those events were resolved without reported threats.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.