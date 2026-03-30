NORAD Escorts Aircraft After Palm Beach TFR Violation

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16s intercepted an aircraft that violated a temporary flight restriction over Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday afternoon at about 1:15 p.m. EDT. Although some early reporting suggested the aircraft was a drone, it was later confirmed to have been a general aviation aircraft.

Today, NORAD F-16 aircraft responded to a civilian aircraft that entered restricted airspace under a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over Palm Beach, Florida. The situation was resolved safely.



If intercepted:



· Tune to 121.5 or 243.0

· Follow Instructions

· Reverse course… https://t.co/gumxOyq1vf — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) March 29, 2026

According to a NORAD statement, the aircraft was “safely escorted out of the area” after entering the restricted airspace, which is typically established when the president is in the area. The violation occurred near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

During the intercept, NORAD aircraft also used flares, which the command said “may have been visible to the public.”

“The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot,” NORAD said in its statement.

The command added that the flares were used with safety in mind, burned out quickly and completely, and posed no danger to people on the ground.

NORAD said pilots intercepted by its aircraft should immediately monitor 121.5 or 243.0 MHz and reverse course until further instructions are received. The command also reminded aircrews to review FAA NOTAMs before flight, with particular attention to restricted areas around the National Capital Region and Mar-a-Lago. NORAD has responded to several similar airspace violations since Trump returned to office, and that those events were resolved without reported threats.